Jujhar Khaira with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Jujhar Khaira (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 09/28/2022
Detroit Red Wings exhibition game vs. Chicago Blackhawks: 7:30 p.m.; Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom, Dylan Larkin, Simon Edvinsson & Derek Lalonde, Sept. 28 in Detroit.
The Blackhawks knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Wednesday in their second preseason game. Here are10observationsfrom the win.
Chicago is banking on the development of Williams in his third season.
The Blackhawks fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday in their preseason opener. Here are10observationsfrom the loss.
The Bruins need a more skilled and faster fourth line. A.J. Greer is a good candidate to provide those talents, especially after Tuesday's excellent performance vs. the Rangers.