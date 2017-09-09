Juicy matchup in NFL's opening week: Seahawks at Packers

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sits during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and Seahawks in Oakland, Calif. Packers tight end Martellus Bennett plans to give his older brother, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, a hug when he sees him this weekend. Recent events off the football field make the high-profile season opener on Sunday between Green Bay and Seattle seem trivial by comparison. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

What a juicy matchup to help kick off the NFL's opening week. The two best teams in the NFC, Green Bay and Seattle - sorry Atlanta, but that Super Bowl meltdown remains too fresh - face off at Lambeau Field.

Unlike the AFC, where New England appears a hefty favorite, the NFC seems wide open. While clarity for a season that lasts 17 weeks isn't going to come in Week 1 - sometimes it doesn't come until December - it's fair to label the Packers and Seahawks as prime contenders.

Seattle's defense could be the league's best. Aaron Rodgers has plenty of targets on offense. Yep, a classic matchup in Week 1.

''This will fit together real well,'' Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says of his defense. ''We should be good up front against the running game, which is always crucial to us. Then we will see how well we can build up our pass rush. I like the mix that we have.''

That D will mix it up with what will be a well-balanced offense if Ty Montgomery fully makes the adjustment from receiver to starting running back.

Could this be a preview of a January NFC game?

''Well, every game could be looked at in that way, but yeah I think our two teams know,'' Rodgers says. ''When you start the season, training camp, I'm sure 32 teams are talking about winning the Super Bowl.

''It's not really the case, so there's not that many teams that have those squads that could do it. Us and Seattle are usually in the mix. They have been and we have been for a long time. You know it's going to be two teams that expect to be there in the end.''

The season got going Thursday night when Kansas City stunned New England 42-27 in the season opener.

Alex Smith threw two long touchdown passes and rookie Kareem Hunt, after fumbling on his first NFL carry, scored three times for the visiting Chiefs.

Coming off their sensational Super Bowl rally to a fifth Lombardi Trophy, the Patriots faded badly in the second half.

Hunt finished with 141 yards rushing and 98 receiving, and Smith went 28 for 35 for 368 yards and four touchdowns. Tom Brady, the 13th quarterback to start an NFL game at age 40, struggled mightily in the second half and didn't throw for a touchdown, finishing 16 for 36 for 267 yards.

Also, the opener between the Buccaneers and Dolphins that was scheduled for Sunday was postponed by the NFL until Nov. 19 because of Hurricane Irma.

Atlanta at Chicago

Nowhere in a medical dictionary is the term ''Super Bowl malaise.'' No matter: it exists.

Will the Falcons fall victim to it? They insist not, having gotten rid of all the angst and disappointment from that collapse well before they gathered for training camp.

An offense that can beat up on anyone, particularly with running back Devonta Freeman ready to go, makes Atlanta dangerous. A defense that was somewhat suspect before it fell apart against the Patriots adds plenty of mystery to the Falcons' chances.

Oh, and no mention in that dictionary of ''Lake Michigan malaise.'' But the Bears are in the midst of it.

New Orleans at Minnesota, Monday night

The prime-time spotlight will shine on Adrian Peterson's return to Minneapolis. He's not even the top RB in the Big Easy, with Mark Ingram holding that role. But Peterson will be the focal point against a Minnesota defense that needs more consistency.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer got testy when asked about Peterson.

''I'm just going to talk about my players,'' Zimmer said. When asked if Peterson will have a chip on his shoulder, Zimmer responded: ''I hope we have a chip on our shoulder. This game isn't about Adrian Peterson. It's about the Vikings and the Saints. They've got a lot of great offensive weapons and he's a great player, but this game isn't about Adrian Peterson.''

New York Giants at Dallas

Much of this game - well, the buildup to it - has been about Ezekiel Elliott. With his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's conduct policy upheld by arbitrator Harold Henderson, he nonetheless is eligible to play Sunday night.

The Giants tend to play well at Dallas, going 5-3 in AT&T Stadium, and they have the defense to slow down the Cowboys' Elliott, Dak Prescott, Jason Witten and Dez Bryant. But will wideout Odell Beckham Jr. be recovered enough from his ankle injury to catch passes from Eli Manning?

Oakland at Tennessee

Lots of folks point to the Titans as a team to watch, and with Derek Carr healthy, we know the Raiders are a contender. So this sets up as the best opening matchup in the AFC.

Read More