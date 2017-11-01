Juiced balls in MLB? This company supplies the secret mud used to prep each ball

Speculation is running rampant again over juiced balls as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros have broken the all-time marks for home runs during a World Series and in an entire postseason.

Game 2 saw a record of eight homers, including five in extra innings, which is something that hasn’t happen in any game, let alone a Series game.

Lance McCullers Jr., a pitcher for the Astros, told Yahoo Sports that the baseballs definitely feel different and that the juiced ball controversy is “100% real.”

“I don’t know what the difference is. If you write with a No. 2 pencil 10,000 times and someone gives you a pen, you’re gonna know the difference. This is our craft. This is what we do. We know. We feel the ball. Something has changed,” McCullers said.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has denied the juiced ball controversy and a spokesperson for the league told FOX Business that “World Series baseballs are tested at the time of manufacturing and are made from the same materials and to the same specifications as regular season baseballs. The only difference is the gold stamping on the baseballs,” with no further explanation on how home runs have jumped from 4,186 in the 2014 season to a record 6,100 plus this year.

James Bintliff, president of Lena Blackburne Baseball Rubbing Mud (LBBRM), a New Jersey-based company that has been supplying the “magic mud” used by every single professional baseball team in the country since 1938 to help dull the shine, says the juiced ball theory is completely false.

“The last time we had a home run battle we found that it was the players that were ‘juiced,’” Bintliff told FOX Business. “The baseball itself was treated with the same mud they've used all season so unless someone tampered with the mud [but] that's not the issue.”