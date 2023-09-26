Juice Wells, who starred in South Carolina football upset of Tennessee, out with injury vs Vols on Saturday

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football will be without star wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells for the second week in a row against Tennessee on Saturday.

Wells has yet to play a game at full health in 2023, though he appeared briefly in each of the first three. The preseason All-SEC selection exited the Gamecocks' SEC opener against Georgia with a left foot injury after scoring a touchdown on the opening drive, and there is no clear timeline for his return. Sophomore O'Mega Blake will start in Wells' place with freshman Tyshawn Russell as the backup.

Wells had 177 receiving yards in South Carolina's 63-38 upset of Tennessee in 2022. The Gamecocks (2-2, 1-1 SEC) face the Vols (3-1, 0-1) in Knoxville on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

South Carolina's offensive line depth also took another blow as Beamer announced junior Ni Mansell suffered a season-ending injury during practice Sunday. Mansell transferred to the Gamecocks this year from Mercer as a preferred walk-on but did not appear in any games.

Mansell is the third offensive lineman out for the season, joining four-star freshman Markee Anderson (knee) and freshman center Ryan Brubaker (knee). Jaylen Nichols, a presumed starting tackle, is also questionable to return this year after suffering a knee injury during the spring game.

BIGGEST QUESTIONS: Biggest questions for Shane Beamer, South Carolina football before facing Tennessee

The room is also grappling with several less-serious injuries: Starting right guard Jakai Moore did not practice Tuesday with a right shoulder issue, Cason Henry has been out since suffering a lower-body injury in Week 1, and Beamer said freshman walk-on Chase Sweigart also is not currently practicing.

South Carolina trails its all-time series with Tennessee 28-11-2, and the Gamecocks have won just three times in 21 meetings at Neyland Stadium. Their last road victory over the Vols was a 15-9 win in 2017.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football: Juice Wells injury update for Tennessee game