Juice Wells injury update: South Carolina WR suffers 'broken bone' in foot vs. Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — South Carolina football will be without star wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells for the remainder of Saturday's SEC opener against No. 1 Georgia after he suffered a left foot injury on the Gamecocks' opening drive.

Wells, who led the team in receiving last season, left the field on a cart after catching a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Spencer Rattler. The senior wide receiver grappled with a lower-body injury through much of preseason and was limited in each of South Carolina's first two games.

Shane Beamer: Antwane Wells injury may be broken bone in foot

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer provided an update on Wells' status during the second quarter of Saturday's game.

"He's done right now," Beamer said during the CBS broadcast of the game. "He may have a little bit of a broken bone in the foot."

Beamer said it was the same foot Wells previously had surgically repaired, stating that a screw was already in place to help stabilize it.

How did Antwane "Juice" Wells get injured?

The injury against Georgia was to Wells' left foot. According to CBS, Wells was visibly frustrated on the sideline every time he attempted to put weight on his left foot. He moved by hopping on his right foot after returning to the sideline.

South Carolina is already without starting wide receiver Ahmarean Brown due to injury, and starting edge rusher Tyreek Johnson also did not travel with the team. Backup quarterback Luke Doty started at receiver in Brown's place.

The Gamecocks (1-1) have lost eight of their last 10 meetings with SEC East rival Georgia (2-0), but they were the last team to upset the Bulldogs at home back in 2019.

Juice Wells stats

Wells, a James Madison tranfer, entered the Georgia game with one reception for five yards this season.

He has 185 career receptions for 2,786 yards with 27 touchdowns in four seasons of college football. Last season, his first with South Carolina, he had 68 catches for 928 yards with six touchdowns.

