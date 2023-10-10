Juice Wells injury update: South Carolina football star wide receiver doubtful vs Florida

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football will likely be without star wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells for the third straight game, coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday.

Wells has yet to play a game at full health this season, though he appeared briefly in each of the first three. The preseason All-SEC selection exited the SEC opener against Georgia on Sept. 16 with a left foot injury after scoring a touchdown on the opening drive, and there is no clear timeline for his return.

If Wells is out, sophomore O'Mega Blake will start against Florida with freshman Tyshawn Russell as the backup.

South Carolina (2-3, 1-2 SEC) faces the Gators (4-2, 2-1) at Williams-Brice Stadium for its homecoming game on Saturday. The Gamecocks lost 38-6 to Florida in Gainesville last season, but eight of South Carolina's 10 wins in the history of the series have come at home.

Beamer said Wells met with a specialist in Charlotte on Tuesday and got a positive update on the healing process. While he is not officially ruled out against the Gators, Beamer said Wells' status is doubtful to avoid pushing him back into playing too early.

"The injury is really healing well and is on the fast track ... but certainly don't want to put him back out there before he's ready and don't want Juice going out there without the right mindset," Beamer said. "It surely will be a week-to-week thing. Nobody wants to be out there more than Juice."

Starting right guard Jakai Moore is also a full practice participant and should return this week after missing the Gamecocks' 41-20 loss to Tennessee on Sept. 30 with a shoulder injury. Freshman Trovon Baugh started in Moore's place against the Vols.

Beamer said the only player limited besides those with long-term injuries is David Spaulding with a wrist injury, but he is expected to be available against Florida. Defensive lineman TJ Sanders, who missed most of the second half at Tennessee after, is fully available.

