Juice Wells injury update: South Carolina football star receiver out vs Mississippi State

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football will be without star wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells against Mississippi State after he suffered a broken left foot on the first drive against Georgia last week.

Wells, a preseason All-SEC selection, left the field on a cart after catching a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Spencer Rattler. The senior wide receiver grappled with a lower-body injury through much of preseason and was limited in each of the first two games. Wells will miss the first complete game on his South Carolina career when the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-1 SEC) face Mississippi State (2-1, 0-1) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Wells saw a specialist Tuesday, and coach Shane Beamer said the injury is not season-ending. He will be questionable for Week 5 against Tennessee in Knoxville.

Sophomore O'Mega Blake led the team in receiving against Georgia with 86 yards on five catches, and breakout star Xavier Legette was close behind with 71 yards on seven catches. Five-star freshman Nyckoles Harbor is listed as Wells' official backup on the Gamecocks' Week 4 depth chart, but Memphis transfer Eddie Lewis has received more touches thus far with 112 receiving yards. Harbor logged one catch for a 7-yard touchdown against Furman.

Starting wide receiver Ahmarean Brown also did not play in the Georgia game after sustaining a right leg injury during a punt return against Furman. The senior was also banged up during the season opener against North Carolina, failing to finish the game after suffering a rib injury in the second half. He recorded 86 yards on nine catches across his two appearances.

Beamer said the team was optimistic about Brown's return this week, but he did not practice Tuesday. Edge rushers Jatius Geer and Tyreek Johnson are both questionable as well, and both have practiced in limited capacity since Saturday.

South Carolina leads the all-time series with Mississippi State 9-7 after winning seven consecutive meetings from 2000-2013. However, the Bulldogs won 27-14 the last time the teams played in Starkville in 2016. Mississippi State's last win in Columbia was a 38-0 shutout in 1998.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football: Juice Wells out with injury vs Mississippi St