Juice up your devices quickly with these top-selling power banks — just $13 a pop at Amazon's Winter Sale
Got your New Year's resolutions all set? Add this one to the list: "From now on, I will never, ever again find myself out and about with a dead phone." Here's how to make that pledge stick: The popular Loveledi Portable Power Bank can charge your devices in a flash, even when you're nowhere near an outlet. Universally compatible, it works with just about any gadget, including Apple and Android phones as well as tablets. Thankfully, this popular pocket-size savior has just dropped to an electrifyingly low price at Amazon: You can get two of them for just $25 as part of Amazon's Winter Sale.
These speedy, popular, universally compatible power banks will charge your phones, tablets and more.
Why is this a good deal?
A single Loveledi power bank currently goes for $16, so getting two for $25 is a steal.
Why do I need this?
Each Loveledi power bank packs a lot of charge into a thin, half-inch frame. Once charged, it'll provide about four or five full juice-ups for your iPhone. (Note: The Pro series of certain iPhones have larger batteries and may get only three charges from one of these power banks.) Considering there are two chargers in this pack — and how small they are — you could carry over a week's worth of phone life in your pocket.
What reviewers say
Some 11,500 five-star fans are grateful for this gizmo!
"Amazing battery life," confirms a shopper. "I have used it several times over the past week with only one full charge. I haven’t charged it yet with life in it still! I got the two-pack deal and gave one to my mother as a gift."
Portability is another major selling point. "I can’t be stuck at a charging station. I need to move around a lot. This has changed my life!" said one busy reviewer who deemed it to be a "lifesaver."
Another satisfied shopper added, "This power bank works great. It's lightweight and portable, thus can be taken anywhere. The charging speed is what really impressed me. I have several more expensive power banks, but this one is just as powerful as those."
These power banks include a sensor that automatically detects the voltage and amp requirements of a connected device. That means you never have to worry about damaging your phone by overcharging.
Did we mention these are also airline-safe? They can fit easily in your carry-on bag, and they'll keep your phone charged no matter how many movies you want to watch while you're in the air. "Bought these when I was traveling on a plane for 15 hours. Charged my AirPods, phone and watch on one for almost two days," said one happy traveler.
"Super-useful," one pleased reviewer said. "The only downside is how long they take to charge. Otherwise, I love using these portable chargers. They are so handy for all occasions. They are thin and able to fit in just about every purse I use."
Fast-charge two devices at the same time with these super-useful power banks.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:
Headphones and earbuds
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$99$129Save $30
Musicozy Wireless Headphones Headband$16$43Save $27
Tagry Bluetooth Earbuds$23$50Save $27 with coupon
Tozo T6 Wireless Earbuds$24$46Save $22 with coupon
Tozo HT2 Wireless Headphones$40$80Save $40 with coupon
TVs and home entertainment
Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV$100$120Save $20
Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV$120$200Save $80
Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV$320$450Save $130
Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Smart TV$400$550Save $150
Tablets and tech
Loveledi Portable Charger, 2-Pack$18$30Save $12 with coupon
Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender$10$20Save $10
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$249$329Save $80
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" 128GB Android Tablet$280$430Save $150
Jumper Laptop$380$1,300Save $920 with coupon
Apple AirTag, 4-Pack$79$99Save $20 with coupon