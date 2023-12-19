Juice up your devices quickly with these top-selling power banks — just $13 a pop
Given any thought yet to what your New Year's resolutions will be? Try this one on for size: "From now on, I will never, ever again find myself out and about with a dead phone." Here's how to make that pledge stick: The popular Loveledi Portable Power Bank can charge your devices in a flash, even when you're nowhere near an outlet. Universally compatible, it works with just about any gadget, including Apple and Android phones as well as tablets. Thankfully, this popular pocket-size savior has just dropped to an electrifyingly low price at Amazon: You can get two of them for just $25 in this knockout sale.
These speedy, popular, universally compatible power banks will charge your phones, tablets and more.
Why is it a good deal?
A single Loveledi power bank currently goes for $16, so getting two for $25 is a steal.
Why do I need this?
Each Loveledi power bank packs a lot of charge into a thin, half-inch frame. Once charged, it'll provide about four or five full juice-ups for your iPhone. (The Pro series of certain iPhones have larger batteries and may get only three charges from one of these power banks.) Considering there are two chargers in this pack — and how small they are — you could carry over a week's worth of phone life in your pocket.
What reviewers say
"Amazing battery life," confirms a shopper. "I have used it several times over the past week with only one full charge. I haven’t charged it yet with life in it still! I got the two-pack deal and gave one to my mother as a gift."
Portability is another major selling point. "I can’t be stuck at a charging station. I need to move around a lot. This has changed my life!" said one busy reviewer who deemed it to be a "lifesaver."
Another satisfied shopper added, "This power bank works great. It's lightweight and portable, thus can be taken anywhere. The charging speed is what really impressed me. I have several more expensive power banks, but this one is just as powerful as those."
These power banks include a sensor that automatically detects the voltage and amp requirements of a connected device. That means you never have to worry about damaging your phone by overcharging.
Did we mention these are also airline-safe? They can fit easily in your carry-on bag, and they'll keep your phone charged no matter how many movies you want to watch while you're in the air. "Bought these when I was traveling on a plane for 15 hours. Charged my AirPods, phone and watch on one for almost two days," said one happy traveler.
One pleased reviewer said, "The only downside is how long they take to charge. Otherwise, I love using these portable chargers. They are so handy for all occasions. They are thin and able to fit in just about every purse I use."
Fast-charge two devices at the same time with these super-useful power banks.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
