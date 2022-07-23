Juice Scruggs named on Rimington Trophy watch list

Watch list season continued on Friday to send Penn State into the weekend with one of the top centers in college football being recognized by the Boomer Esiason Foundation. Redshirt senior Juice Scruggs was named on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy on Friday as Penn State hopes to secure its second all-time winner.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to college football’s most outstanding center. Scruggs is expected to be Penn State’s starting center for the upcoming 2022 season after showing his versatility on the offensive line at multiple positions. This year’s initial watch list for the Rimington Trophy included 40 of the top centers in all of FBS going into the new season, including five other centers from around the Big Ten.

Congratulations to our 2022 Rimington Trophy Watchlist! Our committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. Presenting the 2022 watchlist: https://t.co/ugVqWIXZBY pic.twitter.com/CvUiw5gQGk — Rimington Trophy (@rimingtontrophy) July 22, 2022

Penn State has one previous winner of the Rimington Trophy, which was first awarded in 2000. A.Q. Shipley received the award in 2008, making him the fourth player from the Big Ten to ever win the award (Nebraska‘s Dominic Raiola was the inaugural winner of the Rimington Trophy in 2000 when Nebraska was still in the Big 12).

Alabama and Ohio State are tied for the most all-time Rimington Trophy winners with three each.

Last year’s winner of the Rimington Trophy was Tyler Linderbaum of Iowa.

List

Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 70 Juice Scruggs

Related

Pat Narduzzi said something silly about the quality of Big Ten competition Penn State receiving duo named to Biletnikoff Award watch list Penn State recruiting target reclassifying to Class of 2024 Draft Network says Yetur Gross-Matos could be a breakout player in 2022 LOOK: Saquon Barkley shows off New York Giants throwback uniform for 2022 Keyvone Lee named to Doak Walker Award watch list

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.