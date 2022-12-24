Juice Scruggs declares for 2023 NFL draft

Penn State’s outlook on the offensive line in 2023 was given a boost when Olu Fashanu announced he will be returning for another year. But heading into the holiday weekend, another member of Penn State’s offensive line has announced he will be turning pro after the Rose Bowl. Juice Scruggs announced in a statement on his Twitter account he is declaring for the NFL draft next spring.

“Penn State, thank you for accepting me as a young 18-year old kid with open arms,” Scruggs said in his released statement. “We have stuck as a family through the ups and downs, and I am forever grateful to be a Nittany Lion.”

Scruggs went on to make the official announcement about his plans for the bowl season and the draft.

“With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft,” Scruggs announced. “I will also finish what we started and play in the Rose Bowl.”

Having Scruggs available for the Rose Bowl will be a nice boost for the Penn State offense, as will the return of Fashanu. His departure, however, will potentially pave the path for some early playing time on the line for one of Penn State’s newest additions in the Class of 2023 that was signed earlier in the week.

Penn State will be without a couple of key players for the Rose Bowl who are also preparing for their NFL future. Joey Porter Jr. previously announced he was opting out of the bowl season before Penn State was officially locked into the Rose Bowl. Wide receiver Parker Washington, who suffered a season-ending injury late in the year, will also miss the bowl season as he focuses on the draft.

Penn State will face Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2023.

