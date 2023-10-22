Juice Kiffin trolls former Ole Miss football player for 'grass way greener' post

No one is safe from being trolled by Juice Kiffin.

The X (formerly known as Twitter) account representing Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's dog posted a picture of Juice sitting on green grass. What seems like an innocent picture was actually in response to former Rebels linebacker Austin Keys, who tweeted "the grass way greener" in January after transferring to Auburn.

On Saturday, Ole Miss defeated Auburn 28-21 in Keys' first game against his former team since transferring. Kiffin also retweeted Keys' tweet.

Kiffin is known for his antics on X, and the trend has passed on to Juice, who has more than 49,000 followers and claims himself as "The only child of (Lane Kiffin) that can be trusted with a credit card" in his bio.

Although Juice is the unofficial mascot for the Rebels, he is an official good boy and rules follower. You may have seen him run onto the field after kickoffs to retrieve the tee.

