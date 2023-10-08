Juice Kiffin mocks Mario Cristobal for last-second gaffe against Georgia Tech

"Too soon" does not exist in the Kiffin family.

Not even the family pet could let Mario Cristobal's body cool after Miami's devastating gaffe against Georgia Tech, in which the Hurricanes fumbled away a surefire victory when Miami could have simply taken a knee to kill the clock against the Yellow Jackets.

Lane Kiffin, who coached with Cristobal at Alabama from 2014 to 2016, weaponized his dog Juice against Cristobal to make fun of his former coworker. Juice, the beloved Ole Miss sideline dog who sometimes retrieves kicking tees in Rebel games, keenly pointed out on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Lane's decision to kneel out the clock isn't something every coach subscribes to:

"That’s my dad fist-pumping cause he took a knee at the end! Not every does that 🤷‍♂️"

That’s my dad fist-pumping cause he took a knee at the end! Not every does that 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MLf88hC9IE — Juice Kiffin (@JuiceKiffin) October 8, 2023

There may be a time when Cristobal can laugh about this completely debilitating mistake, but immediately after the loss probably isn't that time. This isn't even the first time a Cristobal team has experienced this: Something similar happened against Stanford in 2018 when he was coaching Oregon, and the Ducks went on to lose in overtime.

The Kiffins love to use social media to rib other members of the coaching fraternity in a way most other coaches don't. Clearly, the family dog got that gene.

Ole Miss ended its game in a one-possession victory formation against Arkansas. That decision, while taken for granted, has never looked better than it did Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Juice Kiffin mocks Miami's Mario Cristobal for last-second gaffe