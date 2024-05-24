Judy Hashman, record-breaking badminton star who won 17 All England titles – obituary

Judy Devlin (later Hashman) right, in 1956, with fellow badminton player Margaret Varner - ANL/Shutterstock

Judy Hashman, who has died of cancer aged 88, won a record 10 All England badminton singles titles, the first aged 18 in 1954 at the time when this championship was the pinnacle of the sport. She also won seven women’s doubles crowns, six of them with her elder sister Susan.

This combined with her 12 US Open singles titles and three successive Uber Cup world team championships, representing the USA, made her arguably the greatest woman player of the amateur era.

Judith Margaret Devlin was born in Winnipeg, Canada, into racket sports royalty. Her Irish-born father J Frank Devlin, was a badminton coach and an outstanding sporting all-rounder, who had won a staggering 18 All England singles and doubles titles and also excelled at billiards and snooker. Her mother Grace, née Steed, was a scientist and tennis enthusiast who had played in the Wimbledon doubles.

The family moved to Baltimore when Judy was two and the sisters enjoyed a sporty childhood, swimming, playing lacrosse, basketball, hockey and tennis. After Judy almost drowned when she recklessly leapt into a flooded quarry, she became convinced that she had survived to become the best badminton player she possibly could.

The family joined a nearby country club where she was constantly asked to try tennis. “I was incredibly frustrated by this and always said ‘No, I want to play that other game with the long name, the one we sometimes see being played outdoors’,” she recalled. The sisters began playing an hour’s badminton each Saturday during her parents’ coaching sessions.

The Devlin sisters at the 1954 All England Badminton Championships: Judy Devlin crouches as her sister Susan reaches high - Alamy

Her father used unorthodox methods to improve her strokes, standing at the bottom of a hill and encouraging her to throw a ball into his hand without his having to move his arm. “It was all guided by the follow-through,” she explained later. “That’s basically what gave me accuracy in badminton. My desire to play was enormous and the time I was allowed on court was limited. Looking back, these two things shaped me tremendously because I never ever wasted time on court. I found that I was a threat to people much older and of course all my sister’s friends were my target! Aged 12 I found myself the third best under-18 player in America which was quite unexpected.”

Two years later she won her first adult title, beating the US No 2, and showed such all-round sporting promise, she was selected for US junior squads in both lacrosse and tennis, and also shone at basketball, and hockey. She was later a member of the US national lacrosse side for five years and in tennis she and Sue became the American No 5 ranked doubles pair.

By the age of 17 she had had already won a record six consecutive US junior badminton

titles and a year later in 1954 she was invited to compete in her first All-England Championships in London. Determined to justify the long journey, she battled to the singles title and she and Sue won the doubles.

The successes continued thanks to her single-minded dedication and unshowy but devastatingly effective style. “Daddy always thought the simplest shot for anything was the least tiring,” she told Sports Illustrated, “and that there was no point in a fancy windup.”

A bright but unassuming student, she attended Goucher College in Baltimore, graduating

in 1958 having juggled her academic studies with a busy competitive schedule.

Judy Hashman playing at the 1962 All England championships - Alamy

In 1960 she married George “Dick” Hashman, an Englishman who worked for the UK Atomic Energy Authority and shared her love of badminton. They moved to England where for the next seven years she continued her unbroken run of reaching every All England final - apart from in 1965. That year she reached the fourth round, despite having given birth to her son Geoff just two months earlier.

As badminton was an amateur sport she began teaching English and Geography at Josca’s Preparatory School in Oxfordshire, now Abingdon Prep.

In her final All-England Championship in 1967, aged 31, she faced a formidable opponent Noriko Takagi of Japan, who had sensationally beaten her earlier that year in the Uber Cup. Several badminton aficionados had advised Judy Hashman to retire rather than risk losing her last All England final, but she opted to try for her tenth singles crown. Despite looking down and out when trailing Takagi 1-5 in the deciding game, her implacable will-to-win kicked in and she fought back to snatch her final title 12-10. After a clean sweep of the US Open singles, doubles and mixed crowns a few months later, she bowed out of international badminton.

“I accomplished what I set out to accomplish,” she told Sports Illustrated afterwards. “This game takes a lot out of you both physically and mentally and I have nothing more to gain from it. Besides, if you’ve been good in a sport, you don’t like to play to less than your best, and I’m not willing to devote the time it would take to do that.”

She was inducted into the International Badminton Hall of Fame and wrote several books, including her autobiography, “Badminton a Champion’s Way” and “Winning Badminton”. She also became a highly-respected coach and enjoyed watching her two sons Geoff and Joe playing junior county badminton. She also briefly managed the

England International Team, including a successful run at the 1978 European Championships where the side took Team Gold, three individual Golds and one

Silver.

Dick Hashman died in 2021 and she is survived by their sons.

Judy Hashman, born October 22 1935, died May 6 2024

