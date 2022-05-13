Judy Battista shares what she learned from Jets' 2022 schedule
NFL Media's Judy Battista shares what she learned from New York Jets 2022 schedule. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Media's Judy Battista shares what she learned from New York Jets 2022 schedule. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
When the Steelers beat the Browns on the final Monday night of the 2021 season, the differences between Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethliberger and Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield couldn’t have been more stark. They apparently had one very important thing in common. Neither was thrilled with his team. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was this [more]
The 2022 NFL schedule is out, and some teams might be more thankful than others for how their regular-season slates were sequenced.
No team in NFL history has faced a schedule like the Chiefs will play.
Earlier this week, the Dolphins posted on social media a video of a practice throw from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to receiver Tyreek Hill. It did not prompt the desired reaction. Despite the use of a rocket emoji in the tweet accompanying the clip, a duck emoji would have been more fitting. Or maybe an emoji [more]
We evaluate team-by-team NFL strength of schedule based on the newly released 2022-2023 season schedule. Which teams have the easiest and the hardest schedules?
The Packers schedule for the 2022 season is officially out. Think you can see the future? Predict the Packers' win-loss record this year in our poll!
Pittsburgh’s most recent franchise quarterback is willing to assist the guy who ideally will become the team’s next franchise quarterback. Speaking to reporters at the Steelers’ rookie minicamp, first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett said that Ben Roethlisberger called to say that Roethlisberger would welcome Pickett’s call, if he needs anything or wants to bounce anything [more]
Kay Adams was the Cincinnati Bengals' "Ruler of the Jungle" for the Bengals' Week 14 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium.
The Cowboys will play five division winners from 2021 but the rest of the schedule is packed with punchless opponents. [Analysis]
Here are 10 players we think will have a chance to stick in the league despite going undrafted.
Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Steve Young revealed that he suffered severe separation anxiety that went undiagnosed well into his NFL playing days.
Matt LaFleur discussed his team's issues in the cold and trade discussions regarding Deebo Samuel on "The Rich Eisen Show."
Sullivan has big plans for 2022.
Despite an MVP season from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and a 13-4 regular season record, the Packers game up short in last year’s postseason, losing to the 49ers in the Divisional Round in a low-scoring, 13-10 affair. The good news for Green Bay fans: despite some offseason hoopla, Rodgers is back, although he’ll be without star [more]
Even Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte was taken back by the first sight of former TCU coach Gary Patterson in burnt orange.
The Cowboys were one of the best regular season teams of 2021, winning the NFC East at 12-5 with the help of a healthy Dak Prescott. But the team suffered an early playoff exit, losing 23-17 in the Wild Card round vs San Francisco. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, [more]
Michael Scotto: Joel Embiid on James Harden: "Obviously, I'm sure since we got him, everybody expected the Houston James Harden, but that's not who he is anymore. He's more of a playmaker. I thought, at times, as with all of us, could've been more ...
Let's break down every game to record the Patriots' final record.
Everyone knows the marquee matchups that await the NFL in 2022. But there are several games that even diehards will have a difficult time watching.
All the important things to know about the Packers' schedule, including the Week 1 opponent, bye week, primetime games, road trips and tough stretches.