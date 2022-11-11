Judy Battista: Falcons 'seemed to have no identity' on 'TNF' vs. Panthers
NFL Network's Judy Battista discusses the Atlanta Falcons and their Week 10 performance against the Carolina Panthers.
NFL Network's Judy Battista discusses the Atlanta Falcons and their Week 10 performance against the Carolina Panthers.
The Seahawks have wrapped up their final practice of the week and are ready to take on the Buccaneers early Sunday morning.
In a big game for both squads, here are five 49ers who must perform well Sunday night in order for San Francisco to strengthen its position for a potential playoff spot.
Panthers LB Frankie Luvu must've been feeling really Ucey in Thursday night's win over the Falcons.
The Steelers hit big on this new mock draft.
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cincinnati Bengals teammates in 2007 and 2008, are analysts for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football.
The combination of Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell in the 49ers' backfield together could spell trouble for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jerry Tillery is expected to be claimed on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 10. The Rams and Chargers will fall while the Eagles will improve to 9-0.
After checking in once more on the surprising hire of Jeff Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts, Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein devote most of this week's podcast to handing out a set of midseason awards: some real, some made up by the staff.
"When I saw this, I thought it was a joke."
Mayfield didn't play a snap in the Panthers win over the Falcons.
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins' heated sideline argument in the Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks game was shown on "Hard Knocks."
Will Justin Fields' rise continued? What to expect from Chase Claypool? Can the Bears beat the Packers? Josh Schrock offers his predictions for the second half of the season.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running back plays. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
If Josh Allen doesn't play Sunday due to elbow injury, Bills would start Case Keenum at QB with Matt Barkley as backup against the Vikings.
Abram is getting a clean slate with the Packers.
As the Bears prepare for their Week 10 game against the Lions, here are some reasons to be concerned.
Why can't Josh McDaniels find success as an NFL head coach? Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall has a theory that's not kind to the Raiders coach.