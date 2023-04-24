Judy Battista explains the impact Rodgers trade will have on Jets' draft strategy
NFL Network's Judy Battista explains the impact quarterback Aaron Rodgers trade will have on New York Jets' draft strategy.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
It's hard to blame the Bears for being glad to see Rodgers go.
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
According to sources, the issue of Rodgers' viability in 2024 arose in trade talks largely because of comments the QB made on "The Pat McAfee Show" about his darkness retreat.
A source told Yahoo Sports that "the next week or so" is a realistic window to expect a deal to get done between the Packers and Jets. If it doesn't, here's the big date to watch.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald take a way-too-early look at the 2023 NFL season by giving their dark horse predictions for AFC and NFC champions, MVP, rushing and receiving leaders and coach of the year.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas spoke about Aaron Rodgers trade conversations with the Packers.
