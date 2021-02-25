Judy Battista examines how Jets should approach free agency, 2021 draft

NFL Network's Judy Battista examines how the New York Jets should approach free agency and the 2021 NFL draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories

  • Frank Reich on possibly moving Quenton Nelson to LT: He’ll do what’s best for team

    Anthony Castonzo’s retirement has opened up a hole at left tackle for the Colts and the team isn’t committing to a plan to fill it at this point. The prospect of moving All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson to left tackle has come up since Castonzo’s announcement and Castonzo himself said that Nelson has the skills [more]

  • Bills among least injured teams in 2020

    A study on the Buffalo Bills' total games injured and starts lost in 2020.

  • Russell Wilson's agent denies trade demand as speculation over QB's future mounts

    Quarterback said to be unhappy with Seahawks managementCowboys, Saints and Raiders are potential destinations Russell Wilson has appeared in two Super Bowls with the Seahawks. Photograph: Elaine Thompson/AP Russell Wilson’s agent, Mark Rogers, has denied his client wants to be traded away from the Seattle Seahawks, the team he has played with for his entire NFL career. Rogers told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Wilson wants to stay with the Seahawks but added that his client would only consider the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints as destinations if he was traded. Russell Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders and Bears, his agent Mark Rodgers said to ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2021 The eight-time Pro Bowler has spoken about the number of hits he has taken down the years behind the team’s consistently unimpressive offensive line. According to ESPN, Wilson has been sacked more times in his first nine seasons than any player since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. When asked whether he could be traded earlier this month, Wilson told Dan Patrick: “I’m not sure if I’m available or not. That’s a Seahawks question”. Speculation about Wilson’s future mounted on Thursday after a story in The Athletic detailed Wilson’s frustration with Seahawks management, including long-time head coach Pete Carroll. The Athletic details one incident in which Wilson decided to “storm out” of a team meeting after Seattle coaching staff pushed back against his ideas for the team. He is also said to be frustrated at the control Tom Brady has been given over team affairs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom he led to the Super Bowl title this month. Wilson has three years left on the $140m contract extension he signed in 2019. He also has a no-trade clause in the contract, meaning he could not be moved against his wishes. A trade before 1 June would also hit the Seahawks hard, leaving them with $39m in dead money against the salary cap. Any team wishing to acquire Wilson would have to pay a hefty price of draft picks for one of the finest players of his generation who, at the age of 32, is still in his prime.

  • What would a potential Jets trade package for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson look like?

    It seems obvious the Jets would have at least some level of interest in the eight-time Pro Bowler. So, what could any potential trade package look like?

  • Mel Kiper’s latest 2021 mock draft has Chiefs making a risky pick

    Kiper sent the Chiefs an offensive tackle who last played a game in August of 2019.

  • Tiger Woods should be able to walk and even return to pro golf, a pro golfer turned orthopedic surgeon says

    "I think Tiger can walk again. I think Tiger can play golf again and return to the Tour," the golf pro turned surgeon Dr. Bill Mallon told us.

  • A former agent projects Dak Prescott deal with Dallas Cowboys at $41 million annually

    Any deal signed by Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys is going to come with record-setting numbers.

  • If Dallas Cowboys draft a tackle at No. 10, it won’t be to replace Tyron Smith in 2021

    ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper had the Cowboys taking Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater in his first 2021 mock draft.

  • Former Clemson starter giving up football after battle with COVID

    He led the Tigers’ defensive line in tackles for loss in 2019 before missing all of last season.

  • Jazz hand Lakers worst loss of the season

    The Lakers suffer their worst defeat of the season in a 114-89 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

  • Man suing Clippers, Jerry West demanded job, skybox over Kawhi Leonard deal

    The Clippers filed a motion at Los Angeles County Superior Court last week to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Johnny Wilkes in December.

  • Father of Liverpool goalie Alisson drowns in Brazil

    The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has died suddenly in Brazil with clubs past and present offering condolences. José Agostinho Becker, who was 57, drowned after going for a swim on Wednesday on his property in the southern city of Lavras do Sul, Globo and other Brazilian media reported. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Alisson Becker’s father, Jose, in Brazil on Wednesday,” Liverpool wrote on Twitter.

  • Worn-out Lakers need adjustment, especially from long range

    The fatigued Lakers are struggling without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder as evidenced by a fourth consecutive loss in a blowout at Utah.

  • The 10 young Americans bound to become household names at the Tokyo Olympics

    These are the rising young stars bound to break out at this summer's Tokyo Olympics. Each of them has taken unique athletic journeys.

  • Rapinoe-led US beats Argentina 6-0 to win SheBelieves Cup

    The United States is undefeated in 37 games in a row overall and 53 on American soil. Carli Lloyd, Kristie Mewis, Alex Morgan and Christen Press also scored, and the U.S. women also become the first team to have three straight shutouts in the SheBelieves Cup, which is in its sixth year.

  • Column: Tiger Woods survives but his career might not

    Tiger Woods was lucky to be alive, they said, thanks to modern safety technology and a big dose of good luck. The good news — no, make that the BEST news — is that Woods survived after being pried Tuesday from the SUV he wrecked in Los Angeles. The other piece of good news was that there was no immediate sign that Woods was impaired at the time of the crash — a significant bit of information, of course, because of his past.

  • Miami Heat considering some familiar names as potential additions. And Dragic returns

    The Heat continues to seek potential roster upgrades and free agent center DeMarcus Cousins is one of several power rotation players on Miami’s radar, according to a source.

  • Josh Jung, other Texas Rangers prospects like to ‘train dirty.’ That’s a good thing

    The 2019 first-round pick said the phrase has become a motto and helps young players make necessary improvements.

  • Texas regents approve Sarkisian $34.2 million contract

    University of Texas System regents on Thursday approved a six-year, $34.2 million guaranteed contract for new football coach Steve Sarkisian. The regents also approved more than $21 million in guaranteed contracts for Sarkisian's staff. The highest-paid in that group will be defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski at $1.7 million per year.

  • Meet Brock Osweiler's Boss, Denver's most famous pit bull

    We'd like you to meet a very good boy: Boss is one of at least nine newly registered pit bulls in the city, according to Denver Animal Protection.Why Boss matters: He belongs to Denver resident and former Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler, who helped the team to a Super Bowl 50 victory.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: Denver voters repealed a decades-old pit bull ban in November.In his first stint with the Broncos, Osweiler lived in Lone Tree, so that he could legally own Boss and his pit bull sister (who has since passed away). When he returned to the team in 2017, his furry "family" members stayed with relatives out of state. What he's saying: Registering his best friend at Denver Animal Shelter was not only simple — it was a no-brainer. He hopes more people follow suit."It's important for people who are scared of pit bulls or think negatively about them to see that there are good pit bulls out there," Osweiler tells Axios. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.