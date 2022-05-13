Judy Battista examines Giants' 2022 schedule
NFL Network's Judy Battista examines New York Giants' 2022 schedule. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Judy Battista examines New York Giants' 2022 schedule. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
After trading Matt Ryan to the Colts, the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota, and he is expected to be the starter for Atlanta in September. The Falcons did take a quarterback in the third round, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder (just the second quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft). Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule [more]
The schedule is out, and betting lines for Week 1 have been released.
The NFL schedule for 2022 was formally announced on Thursday evening as the league publicized the slate for its 102nd season.
No team in NFL history has faced a schedule like the Chiefs will play.
When the Steelers beat the Browns on the final Monday night of the 2021 season, the differences between Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethliberger and Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield couldn’t have been more stark. They apparently had one very important thing in common. Neither was thrilled with his team. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was this [more]
The 2022 NFL schedule is out, and some teams might be more thankful than others for how their regular-season slates were sequenced.
Earlier this week, the Dolphins posted on social media a video of a practice throw from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to receiver Tyreek Hill. It did not prompt the desired reaction. Despite the use of a rocket emoji in the tweet accompanying the clip, a duck emoji would have been more fitting. Or maybe an emoji [more]
We evaluate team-by-team NFL strength of schedule based on the newly released 2022-2023 season schedule. Which teams have the easiest and the hardest schedules?
Kay Adams was the Cincinnati Bengals' "Ruler of the Jungle" for the Bengals' Week 14 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium.
Pittsburgh’s most recent franchise quarterback is willing to assist the guy who ideally will become the team’s next franchise quarterback. Speaking to reporters at the Steelers’ rookie minicamp, first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett said that Ben Roethlisberger called to say that Roethlisberger would welcome Pickett’s call, if he needs anything or wants to bounce anything [more]
The Packers schedule for the 2022 season is officially out. Think you can see the future? Predict the Packers' win-loss record this year in our poll!
Things didn't go too well for Titans WR Treylon Burks in his rookie minicamp debut.
Matt LaFleur discussed his team's issues in the cold and trade discussions regarding Deebo Samuel on "The Rich Eisen Show."
Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Steve Young revealed that he suffered severe separation anxiety that went undiagnosed well into his NFL playing days.
Here are 10 players we think will have a chance to stick in the league despite going undrafted.
The Cowboys will play five division winners from 2021 but the rest of the schedule is packed with punchless opponents. [Analysis]
Even Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte was taken back by the first sight of former TCU coach Gary Patterson in burnt orange.
The Cowboys were one of the best regular season teams of 2021, winning the NFC East at 12-5 with the help of a healthy Dak Prescott. But the team suffered an early playoff exit, losing 23-17 in the Wild Card round vs San Francisco. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, [more]
Let's break down every game to record the Patriots' final record.
After winning the Super Bowl in the 2020 season, the Buccaneers made it back to the playoffs in 2021, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the Divisional Round. After a brief flirtation with retirement, 15-time Pro Bowler Tom Brady made his MJ-esque return, and will once again helm the Tampa Bay team, [more]