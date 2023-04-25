Judy Battista breaks down the impact Aaron Rodgers will have on the Jets
NFL Network's Judy Battista breaks down the impact quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have on the New York Jets.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
Wilson’s reclamation could be a part of the broader view of this trade. It's a scenario where Wilson could learn from a player who — if an understudy can keep up — has plenty to offer.
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald take a way-too-early look at the 2023 NFL season by giving their dark horse predictions for AFC and NFC champions, MVP, rushing and receiving leaders and coach of the year.
Bill Belichick has never been one to celebrate the past. But suddenly, as the Patriots settle into mediocrity, he's all about the last 25 years.
Fifteen years ago with the Royals and Chiefs both at the basement of their respective leagues, it was hard to envision Kansas City as one of the focal points of the American sporting world.
In this pre-NFL Draft edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald dissects the problem with reporting around Stroud, gives you five players to watch after the first round, and more.
Franco and the Rays had themselves a day.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson are the top two defensive players in this year's class.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes the temperature of all 32 NFL squads and breaks down how they stand at quarterback.
Jimmy Buckets is activated.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger go through the latest rule changes and proposals that will be impacting college football soon.
Police say Walton had a loaded gun and a bag with approximately 20 grams of marijuana under his seat.
Jalen Hurts did not get a fully guaranteed deal like Deshaun Watson.
Ime Udoka hasn't coached in the league since he was suspended by the Boston Celtics after their run to the NBA Finals in 2022.
Longtime NBA reporter, columnist & ESPN personality J.A. Adande, who is now the Director of Sports Journalism at Northwestern University, joins Vince Goodwill for a fun conversation that covers parts of the NBA Playoffs but also veers into the philosophy of the game itself.
Looking for an edge to start the fantasy baseball week? Fred Zinkie breaks down matchups to target and fade to help set your lineup.
Milwaukee will look for help from the two-time MVP as it works to even the series on Monday.