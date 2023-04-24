Judy Battista on Aaron Rodgers trade: Jets have never had a QB with this kind of talent
NFL Network's Judy Battista reacts to the New York Jets trading for quarterback quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
It's hard to blame the Bears for being glad to see Rodgers go.
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
According to sources, the issue of Rodgers' viability in 2024 arose in trade talks largely because of comments the QB made on "The Pat McAfee Show" about his darkness retreat.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas spoke about Aaron Rodgers trade conversations with the Packers.
