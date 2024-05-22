Judo at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Chelsie Giles won Olympic bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 [Getty Images]

Judo made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games in 1964.

The men's competition has been a part of every Games since 1972, while the women's has been a permanent fixture since 1992.

There will be 372 athletes competing in the event in Paris - here is all you need to know.

Judo schedule and venue at Paris 2024

The judo runs from 27 July to 3 August at the Champ-de-Mars Arena.

There are 15 medals on offer, with two golds up for grabs every day.

Competitions are divided into weight classes. The women's categories are -48kg, -52kg, -57kg, -63kg, -70kg, -78kg and +78kg and the men's are -66kg, -73kg, -81kg, -90kg, -100kg and +100kg.

A mixed team event rounds off the competition on the final day.

What is ippon and waza-ari in judo?

There are two ways to score in the four-minute match - ippon and waza-ari.

An ippon immediately ends the match. It can be achieved by throwing an opponent on their back with speed, strength and control or pinning the opponent down for 20 seconds. It is also awarded for forcing the opponent into submission.

Two waza-aris are the equivalent of an ippon and also end the match. It is awarded for a throw that is lacking one of the three elements - speed, strength and control - needed for an ippon. It can also be awarded for holding down an opponent for 10-19 seconds.

There are also two types of penalty: a shido, which is given out for slight infringements, and hansoku-make, which means immediate disqualification. Three shidos in one content also results in disqualification.

Who has won the most medals in Olympic judo?

Japan have won the most judo medals with 96, including 48 golds. France have won 57 and South Korea 46.

What Olympic judo medals have Team GB won?

Great Britain have won 13 medals in judo.

Chelsie Giles was the last British athlete to win an Olympic medal, claiming -52kg bronze in Tokyo in what was GB's first medal of the Games.