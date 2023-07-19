Judkins, pair of bulldogs named to SIS Preseason All-SEC Team

Jul. 19—Quinshon Judkins and two Mississippi State Bulldogs landed on the Sports Info Solution preseason All-Southeastern Conference honors heading into the 2023 season.

Linebacker Nathaniel Watson and wide receiver/return specialist Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin were named to Sports Info Solutions' 2023 Preseason All-SEC team on Monday.

Judkins led the SEC with 1,567 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in 2022. In addition to making the All-SEC First Team, he was named SEC Freshman of the Year and was awarded the Conerly Trophy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 19-year-old caught 15 passes for 132 yards and score in his first season in Oxford, but is expected to be a more frequent target in the Rebel offense this season.

Watson is coming off arguably his best season in maroon and white, recording a career-high 113 tackles, along with a team-leading 12 tackles for loss. He finished behind only teammate Jett Johnson for total tackles in the SEC.

Additionally, Watson was third in the conference with 8.69 tackles per game, and added six sacks and an interception.

Griffin, named to the team as a returner, earned third-team Pro Football Focus All-American honors last season, averaging 32.2 return yards per kickoff, which led the nation.

Advertisement

He also had a kickoff return touchdown against Auburn.

Griffin led the SEC in yards per kickoff return each of the last two seasons, and added a kickoff return touchdown in both seasons.

As a receiver, Griffin had a career-high 40 receptions for 502 yards and four receiving touchdowns in 2022.