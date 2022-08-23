Judging 49ers' George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner NFL Top 100 ranks

Too low? Too high? Judging Kittle, Bosa, Warner's Top 100 ranks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A trio of 49ers stars were added to the 2022 NFL Top 100 on Sunday, bringing the team’s total number of names on the player-voted list to five.

As with any publicized ranking of athletes or teams, Nick Bosa, George Kittle, and Fred Warner’s placement on the list elicited a myriad of responses from fans league-wide.

Sometimes, those opinions are shaped by blind fanhood. Other times, there’s a legitimate cause for outrage.

But every time the NFL Top 100 is announced, you can bet there will be cries of “He’s too high!” and “He’s too low!” Before these three players were announced, there were plenty of opinions on where fullback Kyle Juszczyk (No. 100) and safety Jimmie Ward (No. 96) landed.

With that being said, here’s where Bosa, Kittle, and Warner ranked in this year’s list when Nos. 50 through 21 were announced Sunday on NFL Network -- and whether their position was too low, too high, or just right.

Fred Warner -- No. 47 (No. 21 last year)

After a slight dip in production last season, NFL players voted linebacker Fred Warner as the league’s 47th-best player.

This year’s ranking represents a 26-spot drop for Warner, who did not receive All-Pro recognition for his 2021 campaign after earning the honor in 2020. Despite the lack of accolades, Warner led the 49ers with a career-high 137 combined tackles and was 10th among inside linebackers in defensive stops.

It’s true that Warner regressed in some areas last season after signing a five-year, $95 million contract extension with San Francisco. His completion percentage allowed rose from 62.3 percent in 2020 to 79 percent in 2021, per Pro Football Reference, and he jumped from a 69.7 pass rating allowed to 111.6.

But are those things enough to warrant a 26-spot drop for one of the best middle linebackers in the league? His 137 combined tackles and seven tackles for loss in 2021 both surpassed his 2020 totals, and he continued to prove himself as a durable defensive leader by starting 16 games for the fourth consecutive season.

Warner also recorded a career-high 58 assists in 2021, a solid 8.7 yards per reception allowed and his 79 solo tackles matched last season’s total.

The nickname “All-Pro Fred” makes sense when you combine these numbers with his on-field leadership, aggressive style of play, and consistent production.

So if his 2020 numbers on a 6-10 49ers team were enough to earn him the No. 21 spot on that year’s NFL Top 100, helping lead a top San Francisco defense to the NFC Championship Game the next season with similar stats should earn around the same ranking this time around.

You would be hard-pressed to find 46 players better than Warner.

Verdict: Too low

Nick Bosa -- No. 25 (Unranked last year)

After an ACL injury ended his 2020 season early, defensive end Nick Bosa didn’t appear on last year’s NFL Top 100. His most recent ranking was No. 17 following his 2019 rookie campaign, and now he’s No. 25.

Another 49er, another seemingly unnecessary drop. Sure, Bosa’s third year in the NFL might not have had the magic of being named the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year, but what he was able to accomplish after recovering from an ACL tear was unprecedented.

Bosa dropped eight spots from his rookie ranking despite exceeding his first-year numbers this past season. Prior to the 2021 campaign, there was uncertainty surrounding the pass rusher’s injury and if he would be able to produce as he had before.

In response, Bosa blew doubters out of the water.

Not only did Bosa start all 20 games as the 49ers fought their way to the NFC championship, but he tacked on a career-high 15.5 sacks to finish fourth in the NFL and was tied for first in tackles for loss while constantly being double-teamed.

Again, comparing Bosa’s two rankings is interesting. His production was greater and the team did well in 2021, but he was ranked lower by his peers than he was after his rookie season.

Perhaps the way he blasted onto the defensive scene and helped lead the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV could have something to do with it.

Still, the fact that Bosa didn’t even crack the top 20 is a head-scratcher. And when you take into consideration some of the other players ranked ahead of him (Trevon Diggs?), the numbers don’t add up.

Verdict: Too low

George Kittle -- No. 22 (No. 50 last year)

Tight end George Kittle is the 49ers’ highest-ranking player yet on the NFL Top 100 and is on the list for the fourth consecutive year.

Kittle jumped a whopping 28 spots from last year after recording a career-high six touchdowns in 2021. While a 28-spot leap might seem excessive to some, Kittle’s 71 receptions for 910 yards were both the third-highest of his career.

Paired with his overall love for the game and his exceptional run-blocking ability, Kittle has established himself as one of the best in the game consistently over the last five seasons. With the 49ers' offense expected to evolve to new heights under first-year quarterback Trey Lance, it’s possible we haven’t seen the best of Kittle yet.

There isn’t much to say about this one: Kittle comes after Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (No. 32) and Darren Waller (No. 58).

Considering what he's done on the field for the 49ers -- as an All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection -- it makes sense.

Add in what Kittle has done for players off the field through Tight End University, and it’s no wonder his peers think so highly of him.

Verdict: Just right

