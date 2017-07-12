Judge's verdict is in - Yankees rookie a big hit

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is seen during the 88th MLB All-Star Game against the National League at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida (AFP Photo/Mark Brown)

New York (AFP) - With an epic slugger's frame and power plus the poise to belie his rookie status, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is quickly becoming Major League Baseball's newest and biggest breakout star.

Judge won Monday's Home Run Derby competition on the eve of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, and the 25-year-old American has already broken Yankee icon Joe DiMaggio's 81-year-old club rookie record of 29 home runs with half a season remaining.

The 6-foot-7 (2.0m), 282-pound (128kg) ball-basher is on pace to eclipse the major league rookie homer record of 49 by Mark McGwire in 1987, five years before Judge was born.

Statistics on homer distance and velocity show Judge hits the ball farther and harder than any other player. He hit four homers in the Home Run Derby beyond 500 feet (152m), his longest at 513.

"He's must-watch TV," Washington's Bryce Harper said. "You see him play and think, 'Man, he's going to hit a home run about nine miles right now.' And you want to see that -- as a baseball fan, as a player."

Judge is batting .329, sharing second in the American League, with a league-best 30 homers and second-best 66 runs batted in with a league-high 61 walks and 109 strikeouts.

Forget American League Rookie of the Year. Judge is a solid candidate for AL Most Valuable Player.

"Aaron Judge has been absolutely phenomenal," Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said. "There's no other word to describe it. He's a tremendous talent on the field, a really appealing off-the-field personality, the kind of player that can become the face of the game."

Not bad for a guy who struck out in 42 of 84 times at bat last season and hit .179 in a late-season stint of 27 games that didn't erase his eligibility for the newcomer ranks this campaign, where he has been disciplined at the plate, topping walks and getting on base 44.8 percent of the time.

- Humbled in a heartbeat -

He is motivated by a notes app on his smartphone with the number 179 to remind him of his low 2016 average.

"I looked at that every day in the off-season. Looked at it every day in the spring and I look at it every day now in the season," Judge said. "I use it as motivation to tell you 'Don't take anything for granted.' This game will humble you in a heartbeat."

Few know that like ex-Yankee Alex Rodriguez, whose 696 career homers were tainted by performance-enhancing drugs. The television commentator says Judge could become to baseball what LeBron James is to the NBA.

"Here's a guy I'm so excited for," Rodriguez said. "For the first time in a long time we have a LeBron James type of personality and size that can transcend sports. He's an amazing figure.

"For the next generation to say, 'Well, there's a guy who can be a tight end and an All Pro and he chose baseball. Why can't I?' Hopefully kids are taking notes on Aaron Judge."

Judge made that choice. The adopted son of two teachers was a three-sport high school star in Northern California who was recruited by American football collegiate powers Notre Dame and Stanford as a tight end.

- 'He's a presence' -

He also shined as a forward on the basketball court but wanted to play baseball so selected Fresno State and became a first-round pick by the Yankees in the 2013 MLB Draft.

"The amazing part to me is just that he's so big," Boston outfielder Mookie Betts said. "Looks like he belongs in the NBA. For a human to get like that is pretty amazing."

Barely three months into the famed blue-pinstripe uniforms of the Yankees, he's seen as the new "face" of baseball and a Yankee icon to rival DiMaggio or Derek Jeter, team career leader in a fistful of categories.

"He's a presence," Tampa Bay pitcher Chris Archer said. "It's special what he's doing and he's doing it on the biggest possible stage. He has a lot more to accomplish but he may be the next coming of Derek Jeter."