Judge, trio of Astros highlight AL All-Star team

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, 25, and a trio of Houston Astros headline the AL All-Star starters.

New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge earned American League (AL) selection for this year's MLB All-Star game.

Judge dominated All-Star voting the way the Yankees slugger has dominated opposing pitchers as the AL team for the July 11 clash in Miami was announced on Sunday.

The 25-year-old leads the MLB with 27 home runs – three more than nearest challengers Cody Bellinger, Logan Morrison and George Springer.

Judge is joined in the AL outfield by Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout and Springer of the Houston Astros.

Two of Springer's Houston team-mates were also named starters – second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa.

Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak will also feature at Marlins Park, named to start at first base for the AL team.

STARTERS

C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals (3,086,237 votes)

1B: Justin Smoak, Toronto Blue Jays (2,566,181)

2B: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros (3,880,372)

3B: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians (1,969,696)

SS: Carlos Correa, Houston Astros (2,947,674)

OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (4,488,702)

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (3,208,925)

OF: George Springer, Houston Astros (2,207,329)

DH: Corey Dickerson, Tampa Bay Rays (1,793,821)

Reserves

C: Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

1B: Yonder Alonso, Oakland Athletics

2B: Starlin Castro, New York Yankees

2B: Jonathan Schoop, Baltimore Orioles

SS: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

3B: Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins

OF: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

OF: Michael Brantley, Cleveland Indians

OF: Avisail Garcia, Chicago White Sox

DH: Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners

Pitchers

RHP: Dellin Betances, New York Yankees

RHP: Yu Darvish, Texas Rangers

RHP: Michael Fulmer, Detroit Tigers

LHP: Dallas Keuchel, Houston Astros

LHP: Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

RHP: Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians

RHP: Lance McCullers Jr., Houston Astros

LHP: Andrew Miller, Cleveland Indians

LHP: Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

RHP: Ervin Santana, Minnesota Twins

RHP: Luis Severino, New York Yankees

LHP: Jason Vargas, Kansas City Royals

FINAL VOTE CANDIDATES (one to be voted in by fans)

Elvis Andrus, SS, Texas Rangers

Xander Bogaerts, SS, Boston Red Sox

Didi Gregorius, SS, New York Yankees

Logan Morrison, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays

Mike Moustakas, 3B, Kansas City Royals