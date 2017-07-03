Judge, trio of Astros highlight AL All-Star team

New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge earned American League (AL) selection for this year's MLB All-Star game.
Judge dominated All-Star voting the way the Yankees slugger has dominated opposing pitchers as the AL team for the July 11 clash in Miami was announced on Sunday.
The 25-year-old leads the MLB with 27 home runs – three more than nearest challengers Cody Bellinger, Logan Morrison and George Springer.
Judge is joined in the AL outfield by Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout and Springer of the Houston Astros.
Two of Springer's Houston team-mates were also named starters – second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa.
Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak will also feature at Marlins Park, named to start at first base for the AL team.
STARTERS
C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals (3,086,237 votes)
1B: Justin Smoak, Toronto Blue Jays (2,566,181)
2B: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros (3,880,372)
3B: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians (1,969,696)
SS: Carlos Correa, Houston Astros (2,947,674)
OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (4,488,702)
OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (3,208,925)
OF: George Springer, Houston Astros (2,207,329)
DH: Corey Dickerson, Tampa Bay Rays (1,793,821)
Reserves
C: Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees
1B: Yonder Alonso, Oakland Athletics
2B: Starlin Castro, New York Yankees
2B: Jonathan Schoop, Baltimore Orioles
SS: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians
3B: Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins
OF: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
OF: Michael Brantley, Cleveland Indians
OF: Avisail Garcia, Chicago White Sox
DH: Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners
Pitchers
RHP: Dellin Betances, New York Yankees
RHP: Yu Darvish, Texas Rangers
RHP: Michael Fulmer, Detroit Tigers
LHP: Dallas Keuchel, Houston Astros
LHP: Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox
RHP: Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians
RHP: Lance McCullers Jr., Houston Astros
LHP: Andrew Miller, Cleveland Indians
LHP: Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox
RHP: Ervin Santana, Minnesota Twins
RHP: Luis Severino, New York Yankees
LHP: Jason Vargas, Kansas City Royals
FINAL VOTE CANDIDATES (one to be voted in by fans)
Elvis Andrus, SS, Texas Rangers
Xander Bogaerts, SS, Boston Red Sox
Didi Gregorius, SS, New York Yankees
Logan Morrison, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays
Mike Moustakas, 3B, Kansas City Royals
