Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

The two fans banned from Utah Jazz games after a verbal altercation with Russell Westbrook aren't going to get $100 million from Westbrook. A judge reportedly threw out a lawsuit filed by those fans Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The two fans – Shane Keisel and Jennifer Huff — filed a lawsuit against Westbrook alleging defamation and infliction of emotional stress. They were seeking $100 million.

A Utah judge tossed out a $100M suit against Russell Westbrook and the Utah Jazz filed by two fans banned from Jazz games after taunts toward Westbrook in a March 2019 game, per court documents. Shane Keisel and Jennifer Huff claimed defamation and infliction of emotional stress. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 27, 2021

Keisel and Huff were banned from games after a run-in with Westbrook in 2019. During a March 11 game in Utah, Westbrook engaged in a heated verbal back-and-forth Keisel and Huff. Westbrook said he heard racial taunts from the pair, to which Westbrook responded by telling the fans he would "f*** you up, you and your wife."

The following day, the Jazz took action, banning Keisel and Huff from games. Westbrook was fined $25,000 by the NBA for his actions.

That December, Keisel filed a lawsuit against Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook involved in another fan incident Wednesday

The lawsuit news comes a day after a fan poured popcorn on Westbrook as Westbrook was leaving the game against the Philadelphia 76ers with an ankle injury. A number of players, including LeBron James, Daniel Gafford and former WNBA player Renee Montgomery — now a co-owner of the Atlanta Dream — gave their support to Westbrook.

76ers forward Tobias Harris also spoke out on the issue, asking why someone from the 76ers fan base had to stoop to that level.

That wasn't the only player-fan issue from Wednesday's game. A New York Knicks fan was banned indefinitely for spitting on Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. The Jazz also banned three fans indefinitely after those fans reportedly heckled Ja Morant's family.

