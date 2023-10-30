Judge tells Boots worker having black friends does not excuse her racial abuse

Having “black friends” is not a defence against discrimination claims, a tribunal judge has ruled.

Emma Walker, a white Boots pharmacy technician, racially harassed Samson Famojuro, a black senior pharmacist, in 2020, but later claimed she could not have done so as she had black friends.

The east London tribunal heard Mr Famojuro, a relief pharmacist covering for the main pharmacist when they are absent, was assigned to work at the Silva Island Way Branch in Wickford, Essex, in July 2020.

Mr Famojuro worked the shift with technician Ms Walker and pharmacy assistant Nicole Daley, two white women who were junior to Mr Famojuro.

During the shift, Mr Famojuro was subjected to “open insubordination”, “highly personalised abuse”, and Mrs Walker threatening to call the police on him, the tribunal heard.

He was stereotyped as an “aggressive black man” and the harassment was so bad he was “shaken and feared for his safety”, the hearing was told.

However Ms Walker argued she “could not have” discriminated against Mr Famojuro as two black Nigerian women came to her wedding and she is “friendly” with other black colleagues.

Mr Famojuro, an experienced pharmacist of Nigerian origin, has now successfully sued the high street giant for racial harassment and unfair constructive dismissal and is in line to receive compensation.

The tribunal heard Miss Daley had refused a work-related request Mr Famojuro made and snapped at him in front of customers.

Some 20 minutes later, Mr Famojuro “calmly” approached Ms Daley and asked her for a “private word”.

Miss Daley began to cry

However, Miss Daley claimed he had a “very loud, aggressive” tone and “was in close proximity to [her], shouting that [she] needed to leave”.

Miss Daley began to cry and Mrs Walker stepped in.

During a heated row Mrs Walker shouted at Mr Famojuro and ordered him to leave even though she did not have the authority to do so, the tribunal heard.

Mrs Walker phoned store manager Amy Munson - who is also white - who believed the allegations without question and shouted at Mr Famojuro down the phone saying “you’re an utter disgrace for making Ms Daley cry”, the hearing was told.

Mr Famojuro ended up having to leave the store “humiliated” after Mrs Walker threatened to call the police.

He later felt as if he had no choice but to resign from Boots after a lengthy investigation process.

‘Stereoptyping as aggressive black man’

Judge Massarella ruled Mr Famojuro was racially harassed.

The judge said: “Mrs Walker, Miss Daley and Ms Munson treated him adversely, both in front of customers and in their absence.

“The treatment escalated as the day went on, from dismissive discourtesy, to open insubordination, to highly personalised abuse.

“Mrs Walker’s threat to call the police was the most extreme of the acts.

“For a black man to be reported to the police for aggression against two white women, in the absence of any third-party witnesses, is potentially a very serious matter indeed.”

The judge dismissed Mrs Walker’s argument.

“Mrs Walker, Ms Daley and Ms Munson made no overt racist comments.

“We have no reason to doubt Mrs Walker’s evidence that she is friendly with other black colleagues, but the fact that a person has black friends does not mean they cannot discriminate in other contexts.”

The tribunal found Mrs Walker and Miss Daley had given “distorted and exaggerated” accounts of what happened.

“Their repeated allegations of aggression could reasonably lead us to the conclusion that Mrs Walker and Ms Daley were stereotyping (or racially profiling) Mr Famojuro as an aggressive black man, when all he was doing was seeking to assert his authority, in circumstances where they were undermining it,” it said.

Other claims of race discrimination the pharmacist made were dismissed. Compensation will be decided at a later date.