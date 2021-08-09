Judge sides with Norwegian, allows cruise lines to ask for COVID vaccine proof in Florida – for now

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will be allowed to require passengers to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination when they board cruises departing from Florida – at least for now.

Late Sunday, the company, parent to Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises, was granted a preliminary injunction by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams, temporarily blocking Florida's law that bans cruise companies from asking for proof of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to board.

"This order will now allow the company to operate in the safest way possible with 100% vaccination of all guests and crew when sailing from Florida ports," the cruise line said in a press release issued late Sunday.

Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Gem ship is scheduled to depart from Miami on Aug. 15. The cruise line hasn't sailed from Florida since the cruise industry shut down in March 2020. It resumed operations late last month with a sailing in Greece.

In April, the cruise company announced it would require passengers and crew members to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before boarding.

Norwegian asked Williams Friday to block the state law that prohibits cruise lines and other businesses for asking for vaccination proof. The company filed the lawsuit against the state originally last month.

The lawsuit challenges the state’s “vaccine passport” ban, which was signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Sun sat docked at the Port of Jacksonville on March 27, 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a nearly 60-page ruling, the judge said Florida failed to “provide a valid evidentiary, factual, or legal predicate” for banning vaccination proof. Williams also said the cruise company “has demonstrated that public health will be jeopardized if it is required to suspend its vaccination requirement.”

Norwegian also contends that the law is an unconstitutional infringement on the First Amendment’s free speech guarantee. The lawsuit names state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, who leads the Florida Department of Health. The state’s attorney, Pete Patterson, previously said the law’s aim is to prevent discrimination against passengers who don’t get vaccinated.

Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, said in a statement Sunday that the company's commitment to safe cruising is demonstrated by the lengths it has gone to keep the COVID vaccine requirement in place.

"We want nothing more than to sail from Miami, the cruise capital of the world, and from the other fabulous Florida ports, and we welcome today’s ruling that allows us to sail with 100% fully vaccinated guests and crew, which we believe is the safest and most prudent way to resume cruise operations amid this global pandemic.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Gov. DeSantis' office.

Contributing: The Associated Press

