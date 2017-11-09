Judge, Sabathia, Astros honored by New York baseball writers

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium in New York. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is a finalist for AL MVP and Rookie of the Year, giving him a chance to become just the third player to win the awards in the same year. The Baseball Writers Association of America revealed the finalists for its major awards on Monday night, Nov. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and the World Series champion Houston Astros are the big winners in awards voting by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Judge was selected New York player of the year Wednesday and also will receive the Joe DiMaggio Toast of the Town award at the chapter's annual dinner on Jan. 28 in Manhattan.

Astros ace Justin Verlander and second baseman Jose Altuve shared the Babe Ruth award as postseason MVP. Houston center fielder George Springer, the World Series MVP, was honored with the Arthur and Milton Richman You Gotta Have Heart award for overcoming a severe stutter. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will receive the Joan Payson/Shannon Forde award for community service after leading hurricane relief efforts in his native Puerto Rico.

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia gets the Ben Epstein/Dan Castellano Good Guy award.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball