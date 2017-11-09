Judge, Sabathia, Astros honored by New York baseball writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and the World Series champion Houston Astros were big winners Wednesday in voting by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Judge was selected New York player of the year and the rookie outfielder also will receive the Joe DiMaggio Toast of the Town award at the chapter's 95th annual dinner on Jan. 28 in Manhattan.

Astros ace Justin Verlander and second baseman Jose Altuve shared the Babe Ruth award as postseason MVP. Houston center fielder George Springer, the World Series MVP, was honored with the Arthur and Milton Richman You Gotta Have Heart award for overcoming a severe stutter. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will receive the Joan Payson/Shannon Forde award for community service after leading hurricane relief efforts in his native Puerto Rico.

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia got the Ben Epstein/Dan Castellano Good Guy award.

The Willie, Mickey & The Duke award will go to the 1998 Yankees on the 20th anniversary of their championship season. That dominant team — led by Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Bernie Williams and others — compiled an incredible 125-50 record, including postseason games.

The Casey Stengel You Could Look It Up award went to former New York Mets first baseman John Olerud, who batted .354 in 1998. That remains the highest single-season mark in franchise history.

The chapter also paid tribute to late Major League Baseball executive Katy Feeney with the William J. Slocum and Jack Lang Award for Long and Meritorious Service. Feeney, among the most prominent women in baseball during her four-decade career, died April 1 at age 68. She retired last December after working her final postseason.

