Judge rules against Antonio Brown in Florida condo-trashing lawsuit

A judge has ruled against Antonio Brown in a lawsuit accusing the sidelined NFL receiver of trashing a South Florida condominium.

The Athletic’s Daniel Wallach reported on Tuesday that a Miami judge sanctioned Brown and entered default judgment against him for engaging in “intentional delay tactics.”

The judge granted the plaintiff’s motion against Brown, and a counterclaim filed by Brown was “dismissed with prejudice.”

BREAKING: Miami judge sanctions Antonio Brown for "intentional delay tactics" and "willful, deliberate and contumacious" failure to follow court orders; strikes his pleadings and counterclaims in lawsuit alleging he trashed luxury condo, and enters default judgment against him. pic.twitter.com/BG6UBVXXBV — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) August 4, 2020

What does that mean?

In short, the judge ruled that Brown owes the landlord who accused him of trashing the condominium. A separate hearing will determine exactly what Brown owes. The plaintiff seeks $209,713.09 to cover repair costs and lost rental income of the unit that charged $35,000 a month.

This is the same 2018 condominium incident that prompted a separate lawsuit against Brown accusing him of traumatizing a 22-month-old boy sitting poolside when he allegedly threw furniture down from the balcony of the high-rise unit.

Brown wrote in a tweet last July that he had settled that lawsuit while apologizing to the boy’s father who filed the suit. Brown later deleted the tweet.

Brown accused of bizarre behavior in deposition

In October, an attorney for the plaintiff in the landlord dispute accused Brown of “reprehensible behavior” during a deposition. The lawyer George Minksi accused Brown of arriving late, acting “belligerent and pugnacious” when he got there and refusing to answer routine questions.

Will a Miami judge's ruling impact the length of Brown's NFL-imposed suspension? (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) More

The motion accused Brown of a long list of bizarre behavior that also included chanting “over and over, as if a mantra” and texting repeatedly in the middle of the deposition as his attorney pleaded with him to stop.

The condominium incident is one of a multitude of legal issues for Brown, and a relatively minor one compared to the multiple accusations of rape and sexual misconduct against him.

Will ruling impact Brown’s suspension?

Brown hasn’t played in the NFL since Week 2 with the New England Patriots last season because of his troubles. The NFL announced last week that Brown will face an eight-game suspension starting Week 1 of this upcoming season.

NFL Network reported that Brown’s pending civil suit in Florida could result in the suspension being extended. It’s not clear what impact if any the judge’s ruling will have on Brown’s ban.

Brown, 32, is one of the game’s most prolific receivers when he’s on the field. He was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and All-Pro four straight seasons as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

