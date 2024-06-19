Judge leaves game after being hit by a pitch

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge was taken out of Tuesday night’s game after being hit by a pitch in the 3rd inning. Judge had singled in his first at bat before taking a 94.1 mph fastball to the left hand from Orioles starter Albert Suarez. The 2022 MVP stayed in the game and later scored on a single from Giancarlo Stanton. While Judge took the field in the top of the 4th, he was pinch hit for by Trent Grisham in the bottom of the inning. There is currently no word on the exact injury or the severity of it.

UPDATE: The Yankees have announced that Judge will undergo imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian and is expected to be seen by Yankees Head Team Physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad.

