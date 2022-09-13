Judge dismisses Pistons C Nerlens Noel's $58 million lawsuit against Rich Paul

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read

A judge has ruled against Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel's $58 million lawsuit against his former agent Rich Paul going forward, but that won't be the end of the dispute.

According to Sports Business Journal's Liz Mullen, Dallas-based district court judge Jane J. Boyle dismissed the lawsuit after determining "a valid, enforceable agreement to arbitrate exists between the parties."

The legal battle will reportedly now head to the National Basketball Players Association's arbitration system to be resolved.

Noel originally filed his lawsuit in Aug. 2021, alleging that Paul's failed promises and professional negligence had cost him up to $58 million in lost contract money. Noel hired Paul, who represents LeBron James and many other NBA stars, as his agent in 2017 after Paul allegedly convinced him to reject a four-year, $70 million extension offer from the Dallas Mavericks.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Nerlens Noel #3 of the New York Knicks passes the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on December 04, 2021 in New York City. The Denver Nuggets defeated the New York Knicks 113-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Nerlens Noel's career took a hit after hiring Rich Paul. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Convinced he could get a max contract, Noel played the following season on a $4.1 million qualifying offer, but was hampered by injuries during the worst season of his career. Noel never came close to max money while represented by Paul, whom Noel claims "began to lose interest" in him after that disappointing season.

The lawsuit painted a curious picture of Noel's representation over the next three years, as the player claims he was told multiple teams expressed interest in him as a free agent but never had their calls returned by Paul.

The $58 million figure is apparently the differential between that $70 million offer and what Noel actually earned while represented by Paul. Noel fired Paul in 2020 and subsequently got the richest deal of his career, a three-year, $32 million contract with the New York Knicks in 2020.

The Knicks traded Noel to the Detroit Pistons in a salary cap-clearing move this offseason.

Recommended Stories