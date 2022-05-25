Judge denies NFL motion to dismiss Jon Gruden lawsuit over leaked emails

Welp, the NFL gave it a shot. Lawyers representing the leauge sat in a courtroom today along with former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and brought separate motions to move Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL to arbitration and to dismiss the case altogether. Both were denied.

Clark County judge Nancy Allf ruled to shoot down both motions, thus allowing Gruden’s case against the NFL to move forward.

"I'm just going to let the process take care of itself..its good to be back in Vegas. Go Raiders." – Gruden — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) May 25, 2022

Gruden was forced to resign as Raiders head coach midway through last season after several emails were leaked as part of the investigation into the Washington Football team. Those emails contained offensive language that included homophobia, racism, and misogyny.

What Gruden contends is that it was the NFL that leaked those emails, suggesting that it was no accident. Meanwhile the actual subject of the investigation that uncovered the emails — the Washington Football Team — has seen little to no repercussions for what the many heinous toxic workplace allegations they face.

There is still a chance the two sides could agree to a settlement, but if no settlement can be reached, the case would go to court at which point there is no telling what will be uncovered in discovery and depositions. Something the NFL very much would prefer to avoid.