Judge denies new murder trial for Alex Murdaugh

A judge denied Alex Murdaugh's request for a new trial Monday in the homicides of his wife and son.

Judge Jean Toal dismissed a motion filed by Murdaugh's attorneys last year that claimed the jury for the murder trial was tampered with by Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill, who they allege was protecting a book deal. Hill, who testified during the hearings over the motion, denied she tampered with the jury.

PHOTO: Alex Murdaugh, second from left, is brought out into the courtroom during a jury-tampering hearing at the Richland County Judicial Center, Jan. 29, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison after a jury convicted him last March of murdering his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and son, Paul Murdaugh, 22.

They were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds near the dog kennels at the family's hunting estate in 2021.

Prosecutors argued that Murdaugh killed his wife and son to gain sympathy and distract from his financial wrongdoings.

Murdaugh was sentenced to 27 years in prison in November after he pleaded guilty to 22 counts for charges including fraud and money laundering after being accused of scheming to steal millions of dollars from his law firm and clients

Murdaugh's attorneys filed their motion for a retrial in September, contending Hill "tampered with the jury by advising them not to believe Murdaugh's testimony and other evidence presented by the defense, pressuring them to reach a quick guilty verdict, and even misrepresenting critical and material information to the trial judge in her campaign to remove a juror she believed to be favorable to the defense."

PHOTO: Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill listens as Prosecutor Creighton Waters makes closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 1, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. (Joshua Boucher/Pool/The State/TNS via Newscom)

Hill and several jurors testified Monday during a hearing about the motion.

A few jurors have claimed that Hill told them to watch Murdaugh’s demeanor and actions when he testified in his trial and to pay attention to him. Hill denied the allegations testifying that at most she gave the jurors a pep talk on the day Murdaugh took the stand, saying, "Pay attention, it’s going to be a big day today."

Hill, who cowrote the book "Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders," which was pulled from publication over accusations of plagiarism, admitted that she wrote things in the book that were not true

All of the jurors testified they stood by their verdict and were not swayed by anything Hill may have done.

PHOTO: Judge Jean Toal, former South Carolina Supreme Court Justice, presides during a hearing on a motion for Alex Murdaugh's retrial, Jan. 16, 2024, at the Richland County Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)

In her ruling, Toal admonished Hill for her actions, arguing that she was "attracted by the siren call of celebrity," but concluded they had no effect on the jury.

Toal also told the court that she read the trial’s entire lengthy transcript and found the verdict just.

"Each member of this jury took their involuntary assignment very seriously. They obeyed the instructions of the court. They obeyed the oath," the judge said.

