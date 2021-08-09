Judge Denies Britney Spears’ Request To Expedite Hearing To Remove Father From Conservatorship

A judge has denied the request from Britney Spears’ attorney to expedite her next hearing, regarding the suspension and removal of the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship.

The hearing is still set for September 29. Last week, Spears’ new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, had filed the request to advance the hearing, stating such a move would be in the best interest of his client.

On Monday morning, the court ordered that Rosengart’s petition has been denied without prejudice. The document, obtained by Variety, was signed by judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Rosengart’s was asking to move up the date of the September 29 hearing, arguing that “every day matters,” in his effort to remove or immediately suspend Spears’ father as conservator of her estate. The attorney had suggested advancing the hearing up by a month in late August.

(As conservator of her estate, Spears’ father controls all financial decisions relating to his daughter’s life; the other portion of her conservatorship is overseen by temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, the conservator of her person, who manages day-to-day personal and medical decisions.)

