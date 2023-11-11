Judge decides on Michigan football temporary restraining order vs. Big Ten

On Friday afternoon, Michigan football fans skipped the two of the five stages of grief and refrained from moving past the third: anger. But the University of Michigan administration stayed calm, cool, and collected in the face of Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti inexplicably suspending Jim Harbaugh while the Wolverines head coach was on his flight to Penn State. The university quickly filed a 200-plus page emergency lawsuit against the Big Ten, seeking immediate relief for Harbaugh on a Friday in which courts were closed due to the observance of Veterans Day.

Washtenaw County-based judge Carol Kuhnke took over the case after Timothy Connors recused himself due to being a former Michigan football player, but Kuhnke also is a degree-holder from U-M in art. Everyone with an interest in the case waited with bated breath on whether or not Harbaugh, already in State College, would be able to join the team on the field on Saturday.

Rumors circulated that the decision would come shortly after midnight, but Kuhnke took her time on the matter. On Saturday, she abstained to rule meaning Jim Harbaugh will not coach on Saturday.

Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten under the guise of the sportsmanship bylaw, which Michigan argues was premature as the NCAA investigation is still ongoing. The governing body also asserts that Harbaugh had no proven knowledge of Connor Stalions’ in-person sign-stealing scheme — which the conference acknowledges.

Michigan and Penn State kick off at noon EST at Beaver Stadium in University Park. The game will be broadcast nationally on Fox.

