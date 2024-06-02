Judge claims Yankees were reason for Steph's Oracle Park visit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Steph Curry, his son Canon and daughter Ryan joined a handful of his Warriors teammates to catch some baseball on Friday night at Oracle Park.

Golden State's superstar is a Bay Area icon, but New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge boldly proclaimed that Curry and his teammates were there to watch the visiting team, rather than support the local Giants just down the road from where they play their own home games Chase Center.

"We're the Yankees," Judge said on YES Network following New York's 6-2 win over San Francisco on Friday. "They came out to see the Yankees do their thing and we'll put on another show for them tomorrow."

- Aaron Judge to @M_Marakovits & Anthony Rizzo on tonight's win pic.twitter.com/eYly4RoaxL — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 1, 2024

Judge certainly delivered a blockbuster performance, launching two home runs into the bleachers in his first career game at Oracle -- with a sentimental layer added as the 2022 American League MVP and Northern California native grew up a Giants fan attending games at the ballpark by the Bay.

Curry joined Dr. Clarence B. Jones -- Dr. Martin Luther King's speechwriter and personal attorney who also wrote portions of the iconic "I Have A Dream" speech -- to throw out the ceremonial first pitch as the Giants celebrated African-American heritage.

Steph Curry joined Dr. Clarence B. Jones for tonight's ceremonial first pitch 🙌 pic.twitter.com/esNJhVleud — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 1, 2024

The two-time NBA MVP was later seen playing catch in San Francisco's dugout with his son Canon, who was sporting a Giants -- not a Yankees -- hat.

Steph and Canon playing catch at tonight's Giants game 🥹 pic.twitter.com/WkWCLJagwJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 1, 2024

Later in the game, Steph and Canon were seen sitting in a suite with Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos and Lester Quinones.

Canon Curry and the Dubs are at the ballpark tonight💙💛 pic.twitter.com/vzS6K2Pjrq — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 1, 2024

Did Steph, Canon and his Dubs teammates come specifically to see the Yankees? Or was it just a coincidence? We may never know, but Judge certainly made his opinion known.

