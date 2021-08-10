Judge backs cruise line's vaccine proof requirement
Norwegian Cruise Line was locked in a battle with the State of Florida after Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order forbidding companies from requiring vaccine passports.
Norwegian Cruise Line was locked in a battle with the State of Florida after Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order forbidding companies from requiring vaccine passports.
The Biden administration axed Trump's proposed rule that would have tied some Medicare drug prices to lower overseas prices, but that regulation in its current form had almost no chance of being enacted.What to watch: Biden's recent executive order mandates HHS to create a "comprehensive plan ... to combat high prescription drug prices and price gouging" by Aug. 23. That plan will give the clearest picture yet of what Biden will try to do to lower drug prices.Get market news worthy of your time
Sen. Rand Paul released a video Monday pleading with the public to resist COVID-19 regulations issued by the government.
Former Trump adviser has a history of anti-LGBT+ remarks and activism
The U.S. government has agreed to compensate a scientist who filed a whistleblower complaint that said former President Donald Trump's administration botched its early response to the coronavirus pandemic, the scientist's lawyer said on Monday. Dr. Rick Bright, formerly of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, reached a settlement with the agency, lawyer Debra Katz said. The settlement resolves Bright's "allegations that HHS retaliated against him for blowing the whistle about the Trump Administration’s inadequate and irresponsible response to the coronavirus pandemic," Katz said in a statement.
Melissa DeRosa, the secretary and a top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resigned less than a week after the release of a report detailing sexual harassment allegations against her boss.
A man was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls after an Iowa rally for then-President Donald Trump, injuring one girl. Michael McKinney, 26, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury in the Dec. 6 shooting after a rally in Des Moines near the state Capitol. Authorities said the girls in the car and rally participants were exchanging insults when the teenagers' car was surrounded by Trump supporters.
Senate Democrats unwrapped a budget resolution Monday envisioning a massive $3.5 trillion, 10-year cascade of federal resources, aiming historic sums at family support, health and education programs and an aggressive drive to heal the climate. The measure is a pivotal first step in what will likely be a tumultuous, months-long Democratic legislative march toward a progressive reshaping of the federal government that also hews to President Joe Biden's top domestic policy ambitions. The blueprint reflects many Democrats' tilt leftward in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency and bears the imprint of Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a longtime progressive voice now at the hub of the Democratic Party's power structure in Congress.
Brittany Commisso currently works as an executive assistant to the governor
Garland and the country face tough choices about whether and when to investigate and prosecute Trump and those around him. But we can't shy away.
Cassidy said local officials should make the call on mask mandates if their "hospitals are full, vaccination rate is low and infection rate is going crazy."
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is reportedly still advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is facing immense fallout after the release of a state report detailing sexual harassment allegations by 11 women.
Don Winslow shows how the right is profiting off coronavirus disinformation: "They are laughing at how gullible you are."
From family reunions across the Detroit River, to couples returning to empty properties, Canada's border reopening saw some heartfelt moments.
I’ve been writing about Congress since the late 1980s, watching as filibusters in the Senate evolved from rare and usually doomed efforts by fringe factions into what they are today: a routine practice by whichever party is in the minority.
The UK tried to form a military coalition with Nato forces to keep troops in Afghanistan after the US announced it was withdrawing, Ben Wallace has revealed.
Obstructionist senator who has repeatedly trafficked in Covid-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories has become an embodiment of right-wing ‘resistance’ to public health measures
The former Trump press secretary did not mention her former boss' refusal to get vaccinated on camera or the reversal in mask guidance from 2020.
Reps. Ilhan Omar and Eric Swalwell top the list of Democratic members Republicans want to see removed from their committees if the GOP takes back the House in November 2022.
"My anxiety attacks have been abnormal here — they have gotten worse since I arrived," a 16-year-old migrant girl from El Salvador said in a court declaration.
Chinese spies are taking advantage of a visa program the UK introduced in response to China's national security law, The Times of London reported.