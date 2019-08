Judge approves settlement in concussion lawsuit against NCAA

A federal judge has approved an amended settlement in a class-action concussion lawsuit against the NCAA that will establish a 50-year medical-monitoring program for college athletes.

The settlement was announced Monday by Hagens Berman, the law firm representing the plaintiffs. The case originated with a claim against the NCAA in 2011 by former Eastern Illinois football player Adrian Arrington. The case was later consolidated with other claims. Initially, a settlement was reached in 2016. It created $70-million fund for monitoring of current and former college athletes for brain trauma.

Arrington opposed that agreement because it did not pay damages.

According to Hagens Berman, the settlement approved by U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee changes the NCAA's approach to concussion treatment and establishes a $5 million fund for concussion research.

