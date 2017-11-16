Judge or Altuve? Stanton or Votto? The 2017 MVP Races Are as Close as They Have Ever Been

When it comes to the annual MLB MVP voting, one of two storylines usually plays out:

One: [Player X, usually Mike Trout] was snubbed.

Two: [Player X, ideally Mike Trout] is the winner, and he deserved it.

Most if not all MVP debates fall along those lines. Recall, if you wish, the great Trout-Miguel Cabrera clashes of years previous. It seemed the very future of baseball analysis rested on whether the game’s writers would reward the former’s total greatness instead of the latter’s superficially imposing stats. You can take a trip back to 1999, when Pedro Martinez submitted the single greatest pitching season the world has ever seen, only to lose MVP honors to Ivan Rodriguez’s solid but unspectacular year, because a handful of voters simply could not countenance the idea of a pitcher deserving the game’s top award. Or pick any year at random in which Alex Rodriguez put up spectacular numbers but was punished because his teams hadn’t figured out a way to clone him and be better.

Most Valuable Player races have, in recent years, been a constant battleground between warring ideals, thanks in large part to that middle word. “Valuable” is a subjective term and one that the BBWAA has no interest in defining. It’s in the eye of the beholder, and for a body as disparate as the BBWAA, it’s turned the most prestigious end-of-season award into a kind of grudge match over how you judge a player’s worth—and whether the stats that exist accurately capture it.

Introducing SPORTS ILLUSTRATED TV, your new home for classic sports movies, award-winning documentaries, original sports programming and features. Start your seven-day free trial of SI TV now on Amazon Channels.

To that end, it’s almost a relief that this year’s MVP decision can’t be cast along ideological lines. In each league, it’s simply two great players coming off terrific seasons—and in each case, it’s as difficult a choice as imaginable. Both in the American and National Leagues, the differences between Aaron Judge and Jose Altuve in the former and Joey Votto and Giancarlo Stanton in the latter are infinitesimal.