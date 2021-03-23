Judge allows Antonio Brown accuser to seek documents from Buccaneers, Patriots, Raiders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown continues to face a civil claim of sexual assault and rape. As that case moves toward a trial set for December 2021, the lawyers representing the lawyers representing the plaintiff are looking for evidence to support the claims.

As part of the broad and important “discovery” process that unfolds in every civil case, the lawyers representing Britney Taylor have issued proposed subpoenas to Brown’s various NFL teams for information regarding his employment. The subpoenas target “correspondence, memoranda, communications, agreements, messages or other written documentation” in the possession, custody, or control of the Buccaneers, Steelers, Patriots, Raiders, and NFL Properties regarding Brown. Via Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times, the presiding judge recently ruled that the subpoenas may be served against the league, the Bucs, the Patriots, and the Raiders. As to the Steelers, the judge concluded that the request is “overbroad and beyond the scope of relevant discovery.”

The ruling came in response to an objection from Brown’s lawyers. The individual teams and the league will have separate rights to oppose the requests. From a P.R. perspective, however, any effort to obstruct the investigation being conducted within the confines of the pending litigation against Brown could invite criticism.

It’s unclear whether Taylor’s lawyers are looking for documents that would shed light on Brown’s potential liability or his earnings or something else potentially relevant to the claims. The standard for permissible discovery is very broad; any request reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence is fair game.

Regardless of any documents obtained from the league or the Bucs, Patriots, or Raiders, the bulk of the discovery information will come during the deposition testimony of Brown. If he conducts himself like he did in multiple depositions in the lawsuit arising from alleged damage to a luxury apartment in Miami, the case filed by Taylor will not go well for Brown.

Judge allows Antonio Brown accuser to seek documents from Buccaneers, Patriots, Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Rams’ losses on defense don’t have Sean McVay worried about a regression

    Sean McVay is confident in the players the Rams have despite losing four key contributors in free agency.

  • Jared Goff: Michael Brockers apologized very quickly; we’re all good

    Jared Goff and Michael Brockers have apparently squashed the beef. Not that there seemed to be much to begin with. Before he, too, was traded from the Rams to the Lions, Brockers told TMZ that Matthew Stafford was a “level up” from Goff. On Monday, Brockers told Detroit media that he was just trying to pump [more]

  • New signing Kendrick Bourne explains why Patriots will be back in 2021

    Kendrick Bourne joined the Adam Schefter Podcast and explained why the Patriots will be much better in 2021 following the team's major NFL free agent spending spree.

  • Watch: Purdue WR Rondale Moore blazes an unofficial 4.29 40 at his pro day

    Matching the 40 time of Tyreek Hill at his 2016 pro day, Purdue's Rondale Moore gave NFL teams a lot to think about with an unofficial 4.29.

  • NFL Films’ treatment of 2020 Buccaneers is out today

    This is not an ad. It’s a public service for an audience that includes plenty of people who have interest in the 2020 Buccaneers. Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the NFL Films extended look at the Super Bowl LV champions lands today. The digital version costs only $14.99. The DVD (they still [more]

  • Jarrett Stidham joins new, returning Patriots receivers for workout

    Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham got his first work in with a couple of the team’s new offensive additions. Stidham posted a video and photos to Instagram of a workout in California that included his first chance to throw passes to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and tight end Hunter Henry. Both players agreed to contracts with [more]

  • Typical backup QB, atypical situation: Ryan Finley joins a Texans team in chaos

    Ryan Finely provides the Houston Texans a series of skills that are of a typical backup QB, but he is entering a strange situation.

  • Falcons gain two compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL draft

    The Atlanta Falcons have lost a number of players this offseason to free agency. However, as a result of these loses, the team is projected to gain two compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL draft, according to Over The Cap.

  • Purdue’s pro day offers up two 2021 NFL draft prospects for the Browns to consider

    Rondale Moore and Derrick Barnes would each look good in brown and orange

  • Ted Karras: I’ll play any position to survive in this league

    When Ted Karras agreed to return to the Patriots on a one-year deal last week, it appeared he was in line for the center job. Karras started at center for New England in 2019 when David Andrews was out due to blood clots in his lungs and then took over the job for Miami after [more]

  • Kyle Juszczyk: Jimmy Garoppolo is going to get us back to winning

    While the 49ers quarterback situation has been fodder for offseason speculation, as of now it looks like Jimmy Garoppolo will remain San Francisco’s starting quarterback heading into 2021. That’s not a problem for fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who recently signed a five-year, $27 million contract with the club. He said during a Tuesday interview on NFL [more]

  • Ralph Vacchiano: Giants make another splash by adding Adoree' Jackson

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano breaks down the Giants acquisition of coveted free agent cornerback, Adoree' Jackson. The Giants inked the former Tennessee Titans star to a three-year deal worth $39 million on Monday, as they continue to aggressively bolster their roster this off-season.

  • Report: Titans among teams with interest in Sammy Watkins

    Sammy Watkins would be a great depth piece for the Titans' receiving corps.

  • Aaron Boone gives update on Justin Wilson's injury: 'He was just having a hard time getting loose out there'

    Yankees reliever Justin Wilson left Monday's game against the Phillies due to a shoulder issue.

  • Exclusive: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car sales

    California's two U.S. senators are urging President Joe Biden to set a firm date to phase-out gas-powered passenger vehicles as the White House grapples with how to rewrite vehicle emissions rules slashed under President Donald Trump. In an unreported letter going to Biden Monday, Democratic Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein called on Biden "to follow California’s lead and set a date by which all new cars and passenger trucks sold be zero-emission vehicles."

  • Corey Davis signed with Jets believing Sam Darnold would be QB: 'That's my understanding'

    Corey Davis may have given a hint about the Jets' plans for Sam Darnold.

  • 2021 Available Targets & Air Yards

    John Daigle tracks available team targets and air yards throughout the offseason. (Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Senate confirms Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to lead Labor Department

    The Senate voted 68-29 on Monday to confirm Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to lead the Department of Labor.Why it matters: The Senate has now confirmed President Biden's nominees for all 15 executive departments. Walsh will be tasked with overseeing an unemployment crisis brought on by COVID-19 and helping regulators navigate the new realities of a pandemic-era workforce. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Background: Walsh has served as Boston mayor since 2014. He was expected to run for a third term until being appointed to the administration role. The incoming secretary is a former construction worker and a strong ally of trade unions. Walsh beat out a number of floated names for the role, including California Labor Secretary Julie Su, Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) and former Deputy Labor Secretary Seth Harris. Walsh faced a relatively smooth confirmation process. He was asked repeatedly about pay and employment disparities for women and people of color during his hearing, to which he testified: "We are dealing with a system of systemic racism that we have to continue to address," per the Washington Post. The big picture: 21 of the 23 Cabinet or Cabinet-level nominees that require Senate approval have now been confirmed. The Senate still has to vote on Biden's nominee to lead the Office of Science and Technology Policy, Eric Lander, and his nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, who has not yet been named in the wake of Neera Tanden's withdrawal. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ellen DeGeneres Has Lost Over 1 Million Viewers Since Apology For Toxic Workplace

    "Ellen DeGeneres Show" staffers alleged last year that they faced racism, sexual harassment and other workplace misconduct.

  • Xi, Kim share messages reaffirming China-N. Korea alliance

    The leaders of China and North Korea are reaffirming their traditional alliance following contentious talks between top diplomats from Washington and Beijing and diplomatic isolation and economic problems in the North that have left it ever-more dependent on the Chinese. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that leader Kim Jong Un called for stronger “unity and cooperation” with China in the face of challenges posed by “hostile forces” while exchanging messages with Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to KCNA and China’s Xinhua news agency, Xi in his own message to Kim described bilateral relations as a “valuable asset” to both countries and vowed to make unspecified contributions to the peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.