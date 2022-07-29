Judge’s 3rd walk-off HR of year lifts Yanks over Royals 1-0

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Royals
    Kansas City Royals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Judge
    Aaron Judge
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Boone
    Aaron Boone
    American baseball player & manager
  • Jordan Romano
    Jordan Romano
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brady Singer
    Brady Singer
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NEW YORK – Aaron Judge is turning walk-off home runs into a routine.

Judge hit his major league-leading 39th home run for his third walk-off long ball this season, lifting the New York Yankees over the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Thursday night.

New York was held to one hit before Judge drove a first-pitch fastball from Scott Barlow (4-3) into the Kansas City bullpen with one out in the ninth, a 431-foot drive.

“I just try not to think too much in those situations,” Judge said.

Judge sent the crowd of 43,836 into a frenzy, joining Mickey Mantle as the only Yankees with three walk-off home runs in one season. Tommy Henrich had two in 1949 plus another off Brooklyn’s Don Newcombe in the World Series opener.

“I just got done watching the video and it just leaked right back middle,” Barlow said. “It’s what he hits really well.”

Judge had never hit a big league walk-off homer before May 10 against Toronto’s Jordan Romano, then hit another on June 26 off Houston’s Seth Martinez. He became the first Yankee with four walk-off hits of any kind in one season since Claudell Washington in 1988.

“It doesn’t cease to amaze the season he’s putting together. Barlow’s obviously really tough,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Just gets a pitch and to put it up in the air where he did is just, not many people can hit it like that and ride it out like he did.”

Judge also stole his 10th base, a career high.

The Yankees had not won a 1-0 game on a walk-off homer since Ruben Sierra connected off the Blue Jays’ Vinnie Chulk on April 22, 2004.

New York’s 12 walk-off wins are tied for second-most through a team’s first 100 games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, one fewer than the 1959 Pittsburgh Pirates.

Andrew Benintendi went 0 for 4 with one strikeout in his Yankees debut, facing Kansas City one day after the Royals dealt him to New York for three minor league pitchers.

“Definitely looking forward to getting some rest tonight but it’s been crazy,” Benintendi said. “Meeting a lot of people, running all over the place but I’m glad to be here and I wouldn’t change it.”

Clay Holmes (5-1) worked around two walks in a hitless ninth, combining on a four-hitter with Jameson Taillon and Ron Marinaccio.

New York has an AL-best 67-33 record but had lost 10 of its previous 15 games, getting swept this week in a two-game Subway Series at the NL East-leading Mets and losing both games of a doubleheader last week at AL West-leading Houston. The Yankees won with two hits for the second time, following a 5-1 victory at the Chicago White Sox on May 15.

Taillon struck out a season-high eight and allowed four hits in six innings. Rookie Ron Marinaccio got six outs with two hitless innings and has not allowed a run in 19 innings. Batters are 1 for 57 against him in that span.

“Confidence has been growing so I’ve been a little more convicted with some of the decisions I’m making and the pitches I’m throwing,” Marinaccio said.

Brady Singer struck out 10 and allowed one hit in seven innings, a two-out single in the fourth by Gleyber Torres. Kansas City, last in the AL Central, dropped to 39-60.

“Brady responded as good as you could ever ask any pitcher against an offense like this,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “This is the best we’ve seen him.”

Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo heard loud boos, striking out three times for the 12th game this season. Gallo, hitting .159, also fanned four times in a pair of games.

NOT SO FAST

With a 2-2 count in the sixth inning, Judge looked at ball three. MJ Melendez apparently thought the pitch was a strike, emphatically firing the ball down to third base. Judge remained in the box while plate umpire Ramon De Jesus informed the rookie catcher he was mistaken, but Singer fanned Judge swinging on the next pitch.

CHEERS FOR BUCK

The Yankees paid tribute to the late Buck O’Neil prior to the game. Public address announcer Paul Olden read the Kansas City legend’s many accomplishments followed by a touching tribute video shown on the center field scoreboard. A two-time All-Star first baseman in the Negro Leagues and the first Black coach in the National or American leagues, O’Neil played a key role in Kansas City Monarchs championships as both a player and manager. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.

MOVES

Royals: Recalled SS Maikel Garcia from Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Yankees: Optioned OF Tim Locastro to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: SS Bobby Witt Jr. (hamstring) took batting practice and fielded ground balls. He has missed four straight games. . C Salvador Perez (left thumb) continued his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha, going 0 for 1 with a walk as the designated hitter. “He’s getting close,” Matheny said.

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (strained right lat) could start throwing soon. A decision on whether or not he’s ready to do so is expected either Thursday or Friday, according to Boone. . INF DJ LeMahieu was given a day off.

UP NEXT

Royals: LHP Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.53 ERA) has allowed just two earned runs in 14 innings over his past two starts.

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (9-3, 3.09 ERA) makes his seventh start against Kansas City. The five-time All-Star has a 2.04 ERA over 39 2/3 innings in their previous encounters.

Judge’s 3rd walk-off HR of year lifts Yanks over Royals 1-0 originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Aaron Judge walks it off in 9th

    Aaron Judge smashes a walk off home run to left field to lead the Yankees to 1-0 victory over the Royals in the bottom of the 9th inning

  • Aaron Judge on delivering another walk-off home run to give Yankees 1-0 win | Yankees Post Game

    In this Yankees vs Royals post game news conference, Aaron Judge discusses his walk-off home run in the ninth inning to give the Yankees a 1-0 win.

  • Fastest NFL players in the Next Gen Stats era

    Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor and Jaylen Waddle are some of the NFLs quickest ball carriers. Which player takes the title for fastest in the league?

  • Luis Urías hits walk-off sac fly, Brewers nip Twins 7-6

    Luis Urias delivered a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to bring home Andrew McCutchen as the Brewers edged the Minnesota Twins 7-6.

  • New York Mets get Tyler Naquin, Phillip Diehl in trade with Cincinnati Reds

    With the trade deadline less than a week away, the New York Mets added outfielder Tyler Naquin and reliever Phillip Diehl from the Cincinnati Reds.

  • Newest Yankee Andrew Benintendi plays it coy over getting COVID vaccine | Opinion

    A day after getting traded to the New York Yankees, Andrew Benintendi played it coy about whether or not he'll get the COVID vaccine.

  • TE sleepers, Bears preview & Liz says goodbye

    Andy Behrens and Liz Loza, two lifelong Chicago Bears fans, spend some time previewing the team’s fantasy prospects as they head into training camp but not before talking about some of their favorite sleeper Tight Ends (including Cole Kmet!) and some TE draft strategy.

  • Latest update on Ryan Jensen’s knee injury

    Get the latest on the knee injury suffered Thursday by Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen

  • Josef Newgarden cleared to practice at Indy after Iowa collapse; will be re-evaluated

    Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden was clared to practice Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; he will be re-evaluated for Saturday's IndyCar race.

  • Benintendi won't say whether will get vaccinated with Yanks

    Andrew Benintendi wouldn’t say whether he will get vaccinated for COVID-19 now that he’s with the first-place New York Yankees rather than the last-place Kansas City Royals. A day after New York acquired the 28-year-old All-Star from the Royals for three minor league pitchers, Benintendi went 0 for 4 with a strikeout in hs Yankees debut, a 1-0 win over his former team on Thursday night. Benintendi hit leadoff and played left field, receiving a roll call from the fans in the right field bleachers.

  • Ganassi sues IndyCar champion Palou over contract disupte

    The fight over IndyCar champion Alex Palou is headed to court as Chip Ganassi Racing filed a civil lawsuit in Indiana against the Spanish driver who is attempting to leave the team at the end of the season. Palou, meanwhile, says he informed CGR he does not intend to return for a third season, and McLaren Racing said it has signed the driver for next year. The lawsuit filed in Marion County Superior Court in Indianapolis names both Palou and ALPA Racing, which is listed as Palou’s “racing entity” as defendants.

  • Newgarden cleared to practice at Indy after Iowa collapse

    Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden was cleared Thursday to practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway following his collapse after crashing at Iowa. Newgarden will be re-evaluated Friday after practice to determine if he can compete Saturday on the road course at Indianapolis. Newgarden was leading and headed to a sweep of the Iowa doubleheader Sunday when the suspension on his Team Penske car broke and he smashed hard into the wall.

  • Mancini finishes homestand in style as Orioles top Rays 3-0

    The fans at Camden Yards wanted to give Trey Mancini a nice sendoff — just in case. Then the Baltimore slugger lifted a routine flyball to right, and it turned into a wild trip around the bases. Mancini hit an inside-the-park home run in what may have been his final home plate appearance with the Orioles, and Baltimore blanked the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 on Thursday.

  • Garoppolo, Samuel not practicing with 49ers at start of camp

    Jimmy Garoppolo got his throwing done early and then didn't take part in the first practice of training camp for the San Francisco 49ers as the team hopes to find a trade partner for the former starter. Star receiver Deebo Samuel was a “hold in” on Day 1 of camp, running on the side while his teammates practiced as his representatives work on getting a new contract. As the 49ers began on-field work at training camp Wednesday, they still had a few issues to resolve.

  • MLB rumors: Frankie Montas drawing interest from Yankees, Cardinals, Mariners

    Frankie Montas likely will be traded before the August 2 trade deadline and is receiving interest from the Yankees, Cardinals and Mariners.

  • LIV Golf’s latest stop brings together Trump, Saudi Arabia and plenty of criticism

    The breakaway league will be staged at the former president’s course in New Jersey this weekend. Even his most ardent fans don’t appear entranced

  • Shohei Ohtani extends his strikeout streak but Angels shut out by Rangers

    Shohei Ohtani struck out 11 batters but the Angels were shut out by the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Thursday as Ohtani talked again about his future.

  • Daniel Castano hit on head by 104 mph liner in Marlins’ 7-6 win

    Daniel Castano was hit on the forehead by a 104 mph line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano in the first inning of the Miami Marlins' 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

  • Ohtani fans 11, but Seager, Lowe lead Texas to 2-0 win

    Shohei Ohtani dazzled batters with his wicked slider, blew them away with his 100-mph fastball and repeatedly pitched out of trouble while racking up 11 strikeouts. The AL MVP's latest impressive start also included a few mistakes, and Ohtani and his fellow Angels couldn't manage any runs to make up for them during an encouraging win for the Texas Rangers. Nathaniel Lowe homered and tripled, and Corey Seager had an RBI double among his three hits off Ohtani in Texas’ 2-0 victory over Los Angeles on Thursday night.

  • Rangers agree with Kaapo Kakko on 2-year contract

    The Rangers have agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a two-year contract worth $4.2 million.