Jude Bellingham to undergo surgery

As reported via Sky Germany, former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury.

In November, the Real Madrid midfielder dislocated his shoulder in a match against Rayo Vallecano. Despite quickly recovering from the injury, it is understood that the Englishman has been playing in discomfort for a number of months.

This injury could be attributed to Bellingham’s downturn in output for Los Blancos towards the end of the season, with him missing a number of games. Regardless, in 42 appearances for the Spanish champions, Bellingham registered 23 goals and 13 assists last season.

In the Champions League final, the 20-year-old was far from his scintillating best. However, he was still able to help guide Real to their 15th Champions League triumph against his former side.

Nevertheless, it is understood that if Bellingham is to undergo surgery, then it will be after the European Championships. With England set to start their EURO 2024 campaign against Serbia on June 16, they will be hoping that Bellingham’s shoulder issues will not prevent him from playing a starring role.

GGFN | Will Shopland