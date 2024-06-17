Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold's celebration vs Serbia - explained

A new-look England backline and Serbia's defensive woes may have pointed towards a goal-fest in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday night, but the Group C contest was instead decided by a single moment.

While the discourse surrounding England's victory has largely focussed upon a dreary second-half and what the Three Lions weren't able to do against a physical Serbia outfit, Jude Bellingham's celebration for his 13th-minute winner offered some lighter-hearted relief in terms of talking points.

Bellingham got England's Euro 2024 off to a flyer when he crashed the Serbia box and emphatically met Bukayo Saka's deflected cross.

But what did the Real Madrid superstar do after which has got the people talking?

How did Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrate?

Fans have grown accustomed to Bellingham holding his arms out aloft in celebration, but that image played a mere supporting role on Sunday after he gave England the lead.

He celebrated his header in tandem with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the pair taking a knee as they faced opposite each other, rested their right elbow onto the corresponding thigh and covered their faces with one hand.

What was the inspiration for the celebration?

Jude Bellingham explains his celebration with Trent Alexander-Arnold after scoring for England against Serbia 🎮 pic.twitter.com/B0MUp6u8r1 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 16, 2024

Talk about niche inspirations.

"When we play 'Wolf', one of the staff holds his face like that when he doesn't know what's going on," Bellingham said post-match.

'Wolf' is short for 'Werewolf', a role-playing card game that's seemingly developed into a popular way for England players to pass the time at recent major tournaments. It's a game of deceit with the concept familiar among those who enjoy the hit BBC show 'The Traitors'.

Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold label themselves as part of the 'Wolf Crew' - those that participate regularly. Harry Kane and Declan Rice have previously spoken about the game's influence within the camp.

"That was a little joint celebration for the Wolf Crew," Bellingham added, with the 20-year-old also keen to note the influence of those behind the scenes.

"It was more a celebration for the backroom staff, who put in so much work every day. They don't get to have the moments we have on the pitch but we value them so much, and it's important we keep that atmosphere."