Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘wolf’ goal celebration explained

Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold celebrate England's goal against Serbia - Getty Images/OZAN KOSE

The reason for the new Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold celebration has been revealed by the Real Madrid midfielder.

The pair spent the week perfecting a goal celebration and needed just 13 minutes to unveil it to the world in England’s 1-0 victory over Serbia at the European Championship.

Pictures emerged in the build-up to Sunday’s game in Gelsenkirchen appearing to show the pair working on potential moves if one of them were to score during this summer’s tournament.

The celebration they settled on – both dropping to one knee, bowing their heads and putting a splayed hand in front of their faces – could now become the latest to be copied in playgrounds nationwide.

After full-time, Bellingham explained that the celebration was related to a game called ‘Wolf’ that the England squad play together, which is very similar to the parlour game ‘Mafia’.

“When we play Wolf one of the staff loves that face when he does not have a clue what is going on. That was a little celebration for the Wolf group,” Bellingham said.

Bellingham marked his first Euros goal with four celebrations in one, first running towards the corner while gesturing to his ears, then performing a knee slide, and then doing his now-trademark hero pose with arms outstretched, before finally teaming up with Alexander-Arnold.

That was after Bellingham had powered home a header from Bukayo Saka’s deflected cross to put England in front.

Other moves Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold had worked on in training included one that saw them shake hands, point their fingers in an upwards motion and taking it in turns to blow on their hands as if trying to put out a flame.

Bellingham and his team-mates have been working on their goal celebrations - AP/Martin Meissner

With England failing to score a second against Serbia, it remains to be seen if Bellingham, Alexander-Arnold – or indeed any members of the squad – have any other celebrations up their sleeves.

Sunday’s offering brought back memories of the famous ‘dentist’s chair’ from Euro 1996 after Paul Gascogine’s wonder-goal against Scotland at Wembley and Peter Crouch’s ‘robot’ a decade later.

Judging by the performance of the rest of the England team against Serbia, they may need to see more of Bellingham’s celebration in the coming weeks if they are to finally end 58 years of hurt by triumphing in Germany.

