Jude Bellingham surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo & Michael Owen in record-breaking Euro 2024 opener

Jude Bellingham became the youngest European player to feature at three international major tournaments during England's Euro 2024 opener, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and previous record-holder Michael Owen.

Bellingham made headlines on Sunday after scoring England's only goal in their opening group game to guarantee a win over Serbia.

But it wasn't just his goalscoring efforts that stood Bellingham out from the rest as the 20-year-old also managed to break Owen's record to become the youngest player to feature at three tournaments.

Bellingham first arrived on the international stage at Euro 2020, before later playing at the 2022 World Cup, and is now regarded as a prominent figure in the Three Lions' Euro 2024 charge at the age of 20 years and 353 days.

Owen was 22 years and 170 days old when he featured in his third major tournament, while Ronaldo was 23 years and 123 days old when he managed the same feat.

Bellingham's success on the international stage, as well as proving vital for England, may also push him onwards in the race for the Ballon d'Or. The Madrid talent won both La Liga and the Champions League in his debut season - providing 23 goals across 42 appearances for his club.

He's expected to fill a leadership role for England, despite his young age, and will feature in midfield alongside Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden.

His supreme efforts have already boosted England's hopes of qualification for the knockout stages, but Bellingham will be hoping to take his country all the way to the final.

England return to action on Thursday when they face Serbia in their next game of the group stage.