Jude Bellingham responds to Real Madrid youngster’s celebration tribute

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has on Wednesday moved to provide his response to the celebratory tribute paid to him by Blancos teammate Jeremy de León.

Wide-man De León, for his part, was responsible for an outing to remember on the international stage in the early hours of Wednesday.

In just his 2nd international appearance for Puerto Rico, the 20-year-old racked up two goals and an assist, in a stellar individual display against Anguilla.

The face of youngster De León became a familiar one amongst Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid squad over the 2nd half of the recently-completed campaign, after he was included in the club’s travelling party for a number of their away fixtures in the Champions League.

And, as alluded to above, today, one such Blancos star moved to reveal his appreciation for his talented teammate.

After finding the net for his country against Anguilla, De León took advantage of the opportunity to make use of Jude Bellingham’s trademark celebration.

Post-match, the winger then posted a photo of as much on his official Instagram account.

And Bellingham, after coming across the post in question, took to the comments to provide his response to De León’s tribute:

‘Jeremyyyy’ wrote the Englishman, alongside a white heart emoji:

Jude Bellingham x Jeremy de Leon. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/0b0RqbfWi0 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 12, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN