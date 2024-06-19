How Jude Bellingham & Real Madrid stars reacted to Arda Güler’s wonder goal for Turkey

A host of high-profile members of the first-team setup at La Liga giants Real Madrid were quick to provide their respective responses to the moment of magic conjured up by young teammate Arda Güler on the international stage on Tuesday.

The name of midfielder Güler of course took its place front and centre in the headlines across all of Europe 24 hours ago.

As much came owing to a remarkable individual display conjured up by the 19-year-old, with Turkey.

Afforded a starting berth in his country’s Euro 2024 opener against Georgia, Güler produced a creative masterclass, en route to an eventual 3-1 triumph.

Not only that, but the former Fenerbahçe talent was responsible for what many have since labelled as the goal of the tournament to date, courtesy of a sumptuous long-range strike into the far top corner of the Georgian net.

And, safe to say, such exploits did not go at all unnoticed on the part of his teammates at club level…

In fact, several wasted little time in taking to their respective social media platforms, to sing the praises of the Real Madrid sensation.

Below, check out just a few examples…

📲🤍 Jude Bellingham comments on Arda Güler’s post. pic.twitter.com/CXJxpslc21 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 18, 2024

📲🤍 The comments under Arda Güler’s IG. pic.twitter.com/UOCSX30Eg1 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 18, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN